JULY 15
LaVerna J. Nelson, to LaVerna J. Nelson, Trustee, Lot 24, Sweetwater Downs phase one.
Andrea Azevedo, Etal, to Linda Carter, Lot 15, Morningside at RS phase one.
Kadee K. Pitt, to Dexter J. Bess, Lot 129, Summit View East phase two.
Russell A. Schmitt, Trustees, to Gary M. Peterson, Etux, Lot 8, Block 1, Hutton Heights fifth.
Karl C. Cleary, Etux, to David S. Kimble, Etux, Lot 12, Block 3, amendened Hickok addition.
Jerry L. Ennis, Etal, to David Bott, Pt. Lots 7-8, Block 35, UPRR 2nd RS.
Scott E. Hobbs, Etal, to Brett Stewart, Etux, Lot 143, Taylor Estates.
Finance All LLC, to All Finance LLC, NE4SE4 Sec. 21, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Finance All LLC, to All Finance LLC, SW4NE4 Sec. 5, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Finance All LLC, to All Finance LLC, NE4NE4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Finance All LLC, to All Finance LLC, NE4SE4 Sec. 15, T-21-N, R-90-W.
Shaun P. Ziegler, Trustee, to Regina M. Meyer, Etal, Lot 7, Block 40, UPRR second RS.
JULY 16
Morgan Splichal Sr., Etal, to Traison L. Dunlap, Lot 10, Block 5, Town of Reliance.
Gary M. Greenhalgh, Trustees, to Self Properties LLC, Lot 23 & Westerly 16.5 ft. Lot 22, Block 8, Original RS.
Amundsen Construction Inc., to Farshid Gholami Bavil Olyai, Lot 7, Block 4, Hunters Preserve PUD.
Doak E. Tuller, Etal, to Doak E. Tuller, Etux, Lot 5, Block 6, Lynn Addition.
JULY 17
Wynn G. Higby, Etal, to Brenda Rodriguez, Etal, NW4NW4 Sec. 27, T-25-N, R-106-W with exception.
Chad Robert Gunter, to Jean Paul Barbeau, Lot 19, Pheasant Run addition.
Michael D. Peery, to Kelly G. Simco, Etux, Lot 16, Block 2, Canyon Terrace addition.
Jeffrey Lynn Laws, Etal, to Milton W. Allen Jr., Lot 2, Block 5, Glenarms second addition.
Karen A. Vesco, to Erick T. Johnson, Lot 13, Fox Run Subdivision phase five.
JULY 18
Goldie M. Buckendorf, trustee, to George E. Buckendorf, Trustees, 2 Parcels NE4NE4 Sec 20, T-24-N, R-106-W.
Commerce Centre LLC, to Triple JJJ & B Properties LLC, Units 1-4, Building C Commerce Center revision No. 2.
JULY 19
Mark H. Urrutia, to Michael R. Lamb, Lot 6, Block 3, Pryde addition.
Kalei Bright, Etal, to Neil L. Sherman, Etux, Lot 13, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
Wayne A. Tucker, Etal, to Weichert Workforce Mobility LLC, Lot 7, Block 2, Pryde addition.
Weichert Workforce Mobility LLC, to McLean B. Eddins, Etal, Lot 7, Block 2, Pryde addition.
JULY 23
Stephen J. Ball, to Kirk T. Bonsell, Etux, Lot 11, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Amundsen Construction Inc., to David Duckwitz, Etal, Lot 51, Gunsight Estates phase two.
Tommy E. Fossen, Trustees, to James R. Harrell, Etux, Lot 22, Summit View East phase one.
William C. Hiser, Etal, to The M Properties LLC, Lot 1, Dry Creek Subdivision phase three.
Lois Christine Hutchings, Etal, to David A. Johnson, Lot 1, Block 15, Liberty addition
TRR Enterprises LLC, to Dustin Russell, Lot 1, Block 12, Central Coal & Coke Co. second addition.
JULY 24
Ruth Ann Margaret Foerster, to Michael W. Crum, Etal, Lot 5, Block 2, Canyon Terrace addition.
George A. Wakefield, Etal, to Jason Robert Jones, Etux, Lot 15, Block 1, Carson addition.
Christine Pruett, Etvir, to Steven J. Fisher, Lot 4, Block 3, Pioneer addition.
Farrell Scott Broberg, Etal, to Tyler Foster, Etal, Lot 14, The Village.
Tammy K. Maser, to Kasey McGee, Lot 5, Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
