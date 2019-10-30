October 3
K & B Management LLC to Istvan Steve Harton, Etux, Unit #4-A, & Garage #4-A, The Bluffs.
Tommy W. Fossen, Trustees to Shelby L. Ransom, Lot 21, Summit View East phase one.
DPW Enterprises LLC to Dylan T. Medler, Lot 21, Block 1, Country Club Est. 10th.
L. Tanya Schell to William C. Schell, Etux, 2 Parcels Sec. 1-3, T-12-N, R-110 with exceptions, AKA Tracts 37-39.
John D. Gilchrist to Erasmo Faudoa Rios, Lot 318, Cedar Springs Sub. phase three.
Courtney Beaver, Etal to John D. Gilchrist, Etux, Lot 4, Estates At the Wind Rivers.
October 4
Andrew Kenneth Fortuna to Andrew Kenneth Fortuna, Trustee, Lot 17, Gunsight Estates phase one.
David L Painter to Tomas Munoz, Etux, Lot 9, Block 1, Bridger Addition.
Tyler L. Dick, Etal to Ashley R. Osborne, Etal, Lot 12, Boars Tusk Subdivision.
October 7
Craig Lowell to Steven D. Smothers, Etux, Part Lots 1-2, Block 9, Paxton Webb Addition.
Timothy D. Lightner to Maria Del Refgio Melendez, A Parcel SE4NE4 Sec. 4, T-25-N, R-106W (A Portion of Farm Unit W-4).
Fred W. Roberts to Fred W. Roberts, Trustee, Lots 6-8, Block 7, Hospital Addition.
October 8
Alejandrino Flores to Benjamin W. Spillman, Lot 7, Block 1, Jackson Heights Addition.
October 9
A. Martin Carollo, III, Etal to All West/Wyoming Inc., 2 Parcels S2 Sec 14, T-19-N, R-105,W.
Shirley J. Schmill, Etal to Jasmine Masiel Garcia, Lot 4, Block 41, UPRR 2nd RS.
Nicholas S. Santhuff, Etal to Nicholas S. Santhuff, Etux, Lot 8, Lynn Sub. & an Adjacent 10’ strip.
Matthew R. Pyles, Etux to Emmanuel Paul, Etux, Lot 33, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
R. Colt Stratton, Etal to Kim J. Stratton, Etvir, Lot 9, Hunter’s Ridge Sub. phase five.
Carlos E. Salazar, Etux to Carlos E. Salazar, Trustees, Lot 2, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase seven.
Travis L. Morgan, Etal to Kristyn L. Muniz, Etvir, Lot 78, Umbria Addition phase five.
Leslie Eyre to Leslie Eyre, Etvir, Lot 6, Block 2, Bellview Addition.
Matthew N. Woods to Alicea L. O’Brien, A Parcel NW4SW4 Sec. 36, T-19-N, R-105-W.
DLC Investments LLC to David Schultz, Etux, Lot 3, Block 3, Rio Vista 3rd.
October 10
Fernando Ceballos, Etal to Jerry P. Thomas, Lot 21, Block 2, Brooks Addition.
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to All Finance LLC, NE4 Sec. 13, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Leo M. Cruz to Fernando Ceballos, Etux, Lot 66, Windriver Addition phase two.
Ashley Osborne to Jason Kruljac, Lot G, Replat. Lot 1, Block 1, Mountainaire 2nd.
October 11
David Michael O’Neal, Etux to Kyle T. Bourland, Lot 46, The Village Subdivision.
Neal S. Baldwin to Toby Petek, Etal, A Portion Lot 28, Block 2, Western Addition.
J & D LLC to Kasey Werkele, Etux, Lot 1, Ackerman Acres Subdivision.
Jack Thorner, Etal to Jeffrey F. Lagault, Etux, Lot 12, Dry Creek Subdivision phase four.
October 15
Barbara S. Bates, Etal to Travis Archibald, Etux, Lot 13, Block 3, Hutton Heights 5th.
Travis P. Archibald, Etal to Kolten Wall, Etux, Lot 3, Block 8, Hutton Heights 3rd.
Jeffrey F. Legault, Etal to Mary Gregory, Etux, Lot 7, Sweetwater Downs phase one.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Bryce D. Taylor, Etal, Lot 47, Gunsight Estates phase two.
Cynthia Sue Correll to Nicholas Price, S2S2 Sec. 13, T-24-N, R-24W.
Kenneth F. Johnson, Trustees to Kenneth F. Johnson, Trustees, Lot 2, Block 1, El Rancho Estates 1st.
October 16
Kenneth D. Yager to Tristan A. Edwards, Lot 7, Block 2, Paxton Webb Addition.
Jose Carlos Ramos, Etux to Gary D. Waldner, Etux, Lot 11-12, Block 1, Stratton Amend. Sub.
October 17
Hunter’s Ridge Development Inc. to Murray B. Hartford, Trustees, Lot 10, Gino Subdivision.
Chad J. Millemon, Etal to Ethan Croft, Etal, Lot 131, Taylor Estates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.