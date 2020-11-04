SWEETWATER COUNTY – With Wyoming residents voting overwhelmingly for Republican incumbents like President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, similar trends were reflected in Sweetwater County’s unofficial general election results.
-- In the Sweetwater County Commission race, the two Republicans on the ballot – incumbent Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman – had 9,686 and 9,025 votes respectively, putting them ahead of Democrats Joe Barbuto and Dave Gray, who had 4,332 and 3,333 respective votes.
-- A handful of Democrat incumbents failed to retain their seats in the State Legislature.
In the State Senate District 12 race, Republican John Kolb’s 3,276 votes were enough to beat Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton’s 2,577.
Libertarian Marshall A. Burt bested Stan Blake in House District 39, 1,696 votes to 1,420.
In the campaign to replace Democrat John Freeman in House District 60, Republican Mark Baker, who had 2,793 votes, outpaced Democrat Lindsey Travis, who had 1,260.
Republican incumbent Jerry Paxton fended off a challenge from Libertarian Lela Konecny in House District 47.
Candidates who ran unopposed included Republican Rep. Fred Baldwin in State Senate District 14, Democrat Chad Banks in House District 17, Republican Scott Heiner in House District 18, and Republican Rep. Clark Stith in House District 48.
-- When it comes to the Rock Springs City Council, Larry Hickerson’s 753 votes put him ahead of Ryan Greene and his 671 votes in Ward III. Brent Bettolo’s 868 votes was enough to send him to the Ward IV seat in lieu of Rose Mosbey and her 816 votes.
Tim Robinson and incumbent Rob Zotti ran unopposed in Ward I and Ward II, respectively.
-- Sherry Bushman will join the Green River City Council and represent Ward I after beating incumbent Tom Murphy, 1,026 votes to 715.
Ward II’s George Jost and incumbent Councilman Robert Berg ran uncontested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.