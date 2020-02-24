ROCK SPRINGS — The Retired School Employees' Association is an organization of more than 60 past school employees in Sweetwater County. The Association provides a continued camaraderie among school employees and spouses with a shared interest.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of the month during the months of October through April for lunch at different locations. The group begins the year in August with a barbeque and end our year in May with a dinner. Members form committees to host each meeting. The group is always looking for entertainment for their meetings.
The Retired School Employees' Association is a nonprofit organization which has provided monetary investments into our community. In the past, the group has provided funds for Create A, Christmas, the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Rock Springs High School academies and different school musical groups, Board of Cooperative Educational Services groups that have performed at their meetings.
The members of the Retired School Employees Association enjoy being informed of community services. They have had presentations on Medicare supplemental insurance, the Chambers of Commerce, Civic Center, Silver Sneakers and local Legislators have returned from session to inform the members of bills that affect them. The group is always looking for programs from local groups, contact an officer if you would like to be a part of the meetings.
The 2019-2020 Officers are President Joan McLaren, Vice President Cheryl Confer, Treasurer Josephine Profaizer, Secretary/contact Linda Merrell, Correspondence Mary Bakke-Horton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.