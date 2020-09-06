The Madison Fire Department responded to a brush fire at 1800 North and 6000 West at 12:58 p.m. Sunday.
“Upon arrival, the fire department found a slash fire on private property that had gotten out of control and spread into grass and then thick brush, with ash falling on neighboring properties and roofs,” reported a fire department press release.
The fire grew to about 25 acres around 2:30 p.m., causing the fire department to seek added help from Bureau of Land Management fire fighters. Madison Fire Department relied on nine fire fighters, three brush trucks, one water tender, one ambulance and one command vehicle to fight the fire.
The fire department reported very dry conditions and thick brush as contributing to the fire.
“Our zone is experiencing red flag warning conditions this weekend, with low relative humidity and gusting winds,” said the department.
As more information is made available, the Standard Journal will update this story.
