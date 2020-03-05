SUGAR CITY - The Sugar City Council plans to hold a town hall meeting this weekend to discuss straightening Highway 33 and to review proposals for the East Corridor Parkway.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, at the Sugar-Salem High School auditorium. Information will be presented and discussion allowed about the project. No decisions will be made.
“It’s so city officials can get the information out to the public,” said Mayor Steven Adams.
To begin with, plans for Highway 33 include straightening the road near the intersection with Third South where the ‘S’ curve is now. Instead of continuing through the curve, the road would head north on what is now South Railroad Avenue later connecting with Center Street. Another modification involves changing the intersection where South 7th West connects to the highway, according to the cities Facebook post.
Madison County recently acquired ownership of Highway 33, and, as a result, can seek funds from the state for road repair. It’s estimated that the upgrades to Highway 33 would cost as much as $500,000. Yet, because the road runs through Sugar City, the Sugar City Council has the final say-so on whether the project starts.
With the state turning ownership of the highway over to the county, the county is now eligible to receive funds to fix it.
“There’s one piece of that funding that would be provided by the state that would go to straightening out that road,” Adams said. “If we chose not to do that at this time, the money goes away. In the future, (funding the project) would be up to the city.”
There are several homes along the roads in question, and Adams wanted residents living there to receive as much information as possible before the city made any decisions.
The city will decide during its upcoming meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Sugar City city hall.
“If the council sees a need for this, we’re going to go ahead and accept that money from the county and state,” he said. “The council could also say ‘We don’t see the need’ or ‘We don’t need to do it so fast.’ They could always table it.’”
Residents will also be encouraged to ask questions about the East Corridor Parkway. The hope is that the proposed parkway will relieve some of the traffic congestion on Rexburg’s Second East by directing traffic to Barney Dairy Road where a new road would be created.
“They want a road that comes out on the east side of Rexburg. They see it coming down across the Teton River,” he said. “As you’re going up Barney Dairy, a new road would head north across the Teton River, and I think it’s going to connect to 9th East and would turn right on Moody Road. The question for us is where would it turn north again.”
There isn’t the urgency associated with the East Corridor Parkway, but Adams thought discussing both roadway systems would be a good idea.
“While we’re talking roads, I thought we might as well get everything we know about it out there,” he said.
Plans call to provide all the information on the city’s web page in the ensuing days.
“I don’t like to be surprised by those kinds of things. I actually think people like to know what’s going on and why and like to ask good questions. We need to answer,” he said.
For more information on the upcoming town hall meeting call the Sugar City at 208-356-7561.
