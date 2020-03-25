ROCK SPRINGS – To promote public safety, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is working with other entities to limit social gatherings in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials advise that people not use outdoor facilities or use them sparingly as individuals or families only.
“As you know, we are all living in a unique period in which our normal routines are disrupted. Now is the time to come together and take responsibility as individuals to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community and in our families,” Sweetwater No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said in a press release.
The Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County Public Health Office, Rock Springs Police Department, and district are coordinating efforts to provide the following information.
“The Rock Springs Police Department has asked us to remind you that as a community, we need to protect each other from spreading COVID-19 virus. Please do your part by following some simple preventative steps: wash your hands, stay 6 feet away from others, and gather in groups with less than 10 people. This is a pandemic, not a party. Let's do our part to keep all of us safe,” McGovern said.
In normal times, schools provide some open recreational spaces for play. However, now is not a normal time, the superintendent said.
“We understand the need for fresh air, exercise, and play, but we also understand the specific needs for social distancing and supporting the orders and directives of public health officials and other authorities. The Rock Springs Police Department and the district are warning that if these facilities are utilized, the use should only be for family or individual recreation or exercise. Assembly of groups of individuals at these sites violates general public health orders, and is subject to disbursement and/or citation by the RSPD,” she said.
“The district requests that if you are running on one of our tracks or playing on our fields, that you do so individually or as a family. There should not to be any organized groups getting together and practicing on our facilities.”
The district does not condone any of its sports or activities gathering for unapproved practices anywhere with or without a coach.
“Due to the public health quarantine orders and the work from home directives, these facilities are not being regularly sanitized and cleaned. Our best advice is to avoid these areas at this time,” Superintendent McGovern sad.
“There are many things you can do to recreate, physically condition and practice without violating the city and state directives currently in place. Sweetwater School District No. 1 supports all recommendations and orders coming from our local authorities and from the state. We expect all of our programs and staff to do the same, along with community members using our outdoor facilities.
“The community's cooperation is central to maintaining healthy and safe conditions for us all during this extraordinary time.”
