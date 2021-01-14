Marsh Valley ranks two or three in 3A boys basketball depending on what poll you're sourcing. On Thursday in St. Anthony looked unstoppable beating the number-four-ranked Cougars at home.
SOUTH FREMONT 71, MARSH VALLEY 52
Marsh Valley: 20 14 17 18 — 71
South Fremont: 6 25 15 6 — 52
South Fremont: Tag Bair 19, Kaimen Peebles 14, Cooper Hurt 6, Bridger Poulsen 5, Dallin Orme 4, Ethan Webster 2, Bridger Erickson 2
North Fremont 44, FIRTH 24
North Fremont: 16 8 6 14 — 44
Firth: 5 2 10 7 — 24
North Fremont: Jordan Lenz 8, Luke Hill 13, Max Palmer 10, Hank Richardson 4, Brsonson Childs 9
Firth: A. Jacobsen 2, Holley 4, T. Jacobsen 6, Longhurst 2, Blonquist 9, Park 1
girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SHELLEY
Sugar-Salem: 11 11 24 5 — 51
Shelley: 3 8 4 7 — 21
Sugar-Salem: Hailey Harris 6, Liz Baldwin 3, Olivia Crapo 5, Sunny Bennion 3, Katie Miller 7, Natalyah Nead 9, Mardee Fillmore 15
Shelley: Ottley 1, Wattenberger 2, Leckington 3, Madsen 4, Lott 2, Cannon 4, Peebles 4
MADISON 43, IDAHO FALLS 32
Madison: 15 8 12 8 — 43
Idaho Falls: 15 6 8 3 — 32
Madison: Whitney Mackenzie 1, Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gillette 2, Charlie Cook 6, Grace Dow 11, Sidney Parker 12, McKell Parkinson 9
Idaho Falls: Corgatelli 4, Wood 4, Robertson 17, Cordon 2, Hurst 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.