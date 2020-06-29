One game short. Sugar-Salem Club came up one game short this weekend from a flawlessly dominant showing the South Fremont B tournament.
The Diggers won their four games going into the championship Saturday by an average of 17 points.
Their first game was the closest of the Diggers' wins with Sugar winning 8-3 after scoring five runs in the first and three runs in the third to take out Pocatello Rays B.
Ethan Garner pitched nearly the entire game allowing three hits and three runs with three strikeouts and six walks. No player on the Diggers hit more than a single or more batted in more than a run but Mack Chapel led the Diggers in hitting percentage going 2/2 from behind the plate.
Sugar heated up in their second game against Thunder Ridge B scoring 8,7,4 and 5 runs in the four innings while shutting out Thunder.
Adam McCoy pitched two innings allowing one hit and no runs with three strikeouts and no walks. Hazen Torgerson pitched one inning allowing no hits or runs with two strikeouts and a walk Andrew Curry did the same but with no walks.
Dawson McInelly hit two doubles and Will Chappel, James Chase, Ethan Garner, Carson Harris and Tommy Woodcock each hit a double.
Sugar topped that game with an even quicker mercy-rule win against the Idaho Falls Russets where they scored 4, 7 and 14 in their three innings while only allowing one run on their way to a 25-1 victory.
Jack Gardner pitched two innings allowing one hit and no runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Kelton Garner pitched an inning allowing two hits and a run with two strikeouts. Tommy Woodcock recorded one strikeout in his nine pitches.
Ethan Garner hit triples on each of his three at bats and led the team with six RBIs. Kelton Garner and Carson Garner also hit triples. Chapel and James Chase each hit doubles.
The Diggers final dominating victory came over the Marsh Valley Eagles B to the tune of 18-2.
Tanner Olsen pitched a little over an inning allowing two hits and two runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Adam McCoy pitched a little over two innings allowing one hit and no runs with two strikeouts and two walks. Jack Gardner pitched an inning allowing one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Mack Chapel and Carson Harris each hit a triple and a double going 3/3 behind the plate. Tommy Woodcock also hit a triple.
After four awesome offensive games, Sugar couldn't seem to find their rhythm in the championship game and lost 12-0 to the Post 4 Renegades.
Jack Gardner had two hits but Sugar only had two total other hits.
James Chase pitched four innings allowing four hits and five runs with eight strikeouts and a walk. Axel Copley pitched an inning allowing one hit and three runs with one strikeout and three walks. Adam McCoy pitched an inning allowing two hits and three runs with a strikeout and a walk. Dawson McInelly pitched an inning allowing with one strikeout and one walk. Kelton Garner pitched two strikeouts and a walk in 12 pitches.
