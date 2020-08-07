ROCK SPRINGS — Fire activity on the Richard Mountain Fire has diminished over the past 24 hours, but dangerous red flag weather conditions remain.
The fire is approximately 7,046 acres, and is 30% contained. It is located about 5 miles north of Dutch John, Utah or 50 miles south of Rock Springs. The fire has burned in both Utah and Wyoming.
Fire crews remain focused on keeping the fire west of Red Creek, south of Clay Basin Road, East of Highway 191, and north of Browns Park Road, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Crews will also be reinforcing and securing fire lines to minimize fire spread potential, mopping up any remaining hot spots, and evaluating areas that may require rehabilitation.
The closures along Browns Park Road and the “B” portion of the Green River between the Little Hold and Indian Crossing boat ramps have been lifted following discussions between the Incident Management Team and federal, state, and local agency administrators. Motorists traveling along Browns Park Road are being asked to drive slowly and be aware that firefighting equipment and personnel are present in the area.
The temporary closure along Clay Basin Road remains in effect but is being evaluated. Closures will be lifted when it is safe for the public to return to the area. Additional fire information, including closure information, can be found on the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.
The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The public is encouraged to report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (Wyo.) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (Utah) at 1-435-789-7021 or local 911.
