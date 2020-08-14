-- What goals do you have for yourself in this elected position?
Working through and creating a strategic plan for the county. This, in my opinion, includes a long-term facility improvement and maintenance plan, a long term budgeting plan, and a collaborative team approach to our county planning. I feel it is important to include elected officials, department heads, employees, key stakeholders and community members in this interactive and ongoing process.
Economic development and diversity -- We have great opportunities with economic development and diversification, alongside supporting our current industries throughout the county. I am proud to be a part of Sweetwater County Economic Development Council, the Southwest Wyoming Mining and Manufacturing Leadership Team, the Wyoming Broadband Council, the Wyoming Broadband Legislative Task Force and the Wyoming Community Foundation. Please see my additional plans with economic development in the following answer.
Listening to and responding to the needs of our communities -- There are always things we can improve to make Sweetwater County the best place to live, play and raise our families! I will continue to listen to the needs of our communities, research and explore opportunities to fix issues, and provide an educated and respectful opinion that best supports the community.
-- What is your take on the economy and what do you think needs to be done to improve it?
Recently, in my role as a commissioner I have been working alongside both Green River and Rock Springs leadership and we have redesigned the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition. I am very proud to say that we currently have the best collaboration, involvement and momentum in the area of economic development than we ever have in Sweetwater County. Just in March we transitioned SEDC under the County and provided our employee with the support she needs through our grants manager, mapping GIS system, and our other county staff. We currently are and must continue to explore everything from retail, to manufacturing, to potentially a warehouse distribution center or battery storage facility. Through the transition of SEDC we have already seen our local leadership working together more than ever before, which I truly believe is one of the key things in economic development. Businesses thrive in communities that have strong, collaborative leadership and we must continue this collaborative work!
-- When it comes to budgets, what revenue sources will you turn to and what items would you cut?
I believe it is our obligation to explore all revenue sources. These sources must be carefully weighed and must minimize impact to our families, businesses, natural resources and taxpayers. Each must be weighed individually in relation to each project.
-- What challenges does COVID-19 pose, and what are your suggested solutions and strategies?
First, I want to commend our community. We have done an excellent job supporting our community, businesses, and each other during this financially and mentally challenging time.
We are facing an extremely trying economic downturn due to COVID and we will have to tighten our belts, collaborate, and support each other to get through. We need to search and apply for all federal grants and support available. If we can use these funds to improve our economy, infrastructure, or maintain jobs it could be a silver lining for our communities. We are lucky to live in Wyoming with fewer businesses and municipalities vying for these funds and it would be in our best interest to utilize every penny possible. With the State Broadband Council and Legislative Broadband Task Force we are currently reviewing grant applications for broadband development throughout our state utilizing CARES funding. Some of the proposed projects are right here in Sweetwater County with locally owned and run businesses! Projects like these will continue to improve our communities as well as provide employment for our community!
Mental health is a huge topic that needs to be addressed right now! We need to ensure support for the businesses in our community providing mental health services for families and children who are struggling – mentally and financially. This is a tough time and we can get through it together.
-- How will you make yourself accessible and accountable to the public?
I look forward to continuing to work alongside Sweetwater County residents and rolling up my sleeves to take on the projects that matter most, based on our unique needs in southwest Wyoming. I humbly ask for your support when you cast your vote this year!
Please contact me at Lauren Schoenfeld County Commissioner and Lauren (Ingabrand) Schoenfeld at Facebook.com, lingabrand@gmail.com and 307-922-6136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.