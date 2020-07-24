ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees passed a budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 totaling roughly $46.5 million.
In a message to the college included in the budget, Western President Kim Dale said, “Western has prepared a ‘20-21 fiscal budget that realizes a 19% reduction in expenses.” To do so, the college cut costs, used cash available, and relied upon mill collection.
BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS
Expenditures include $11,934,627 for instruction; $7,983,729 for institutional support; $7,846,409 for scholarships and fellowships; $4,710,707 for student services; $4,520,798 for operational maintenance; $3,335,042 for auxiliary enterprises; $2,268,462 for academic support; and $57,647 for public service.
The cash available after July 1 is roughly $3.2 million, which included $1.53 million from the plant fund; $639,286 from the unrestricted operating fund; $416,981 from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES); and $594,899 from the one mill fund.
The estimated revenue without taxes is roughly $30.2 million with roughly $15.9 million from the unrestricted operating fund; $4.55 million from the federal fund; and $3.4 million the auxiliary fund.
That left the college’s estimated tax requirement at $13 million, which will be covered by funding from 5.331 mills.
“Mills must be levied against the college district assessed valuation,” the budget stated.
A mill is used to calculate property tax liability. Using three separate values, the money will be raised by general taxation. It is estimated that 4 mills from the unrestricted operating fund will raise $9,999,430; 1 mill from the one mill fund will generate $2,315,265; and 0.331 of 1 mill from the BOCES fund will add $749,251.
MAKING CHANGES
“Faculty and staff worked through their budgets to find at least 10% reduction in operating expenses,” Dale said in her letter.
This followed a 9% reduction the college made before Gov. Mark Gordon called for additional cuts. To make up the difference, Dr. Dale also formed task forces and limited travel for employees.
Dale said, “We are going to restrict travel it doesn’t mean there won’t be some travel, but the president’s cabinet must approve travel.”
In addition, the college decided not fill an open dean position, which will save around $150,000 including salary and benefits.
The college also formed two new task forces — one that is looking at academic programs and one for non-academic programs.
“These folks are going to be developing a criterion or a rubric for the president cabinet to make the decisions,” Dale said.
