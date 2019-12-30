My Christmas Day was interesting, to say the least.
For the first time ever, I celebrated the holiday away from home. It was difficult, but I managed to get through it.
I began the day reading one of my favorite passages from the Bible, Luke 2:1-20. It’s the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and the same scripture we recited every year for the Christmas pageant from first through eighth grade.
Then I put a rib roast with some fixings in the crockpot before I sat down to open up some gifts my family had mailed to me from Texas, while I watched “A Christmas Story” marathon on TBS.
Once I picked up the wrapping paper and took out the garbage, I did what I do every Christmas: I sat down on the couch and watched NBA games all day.
For the most part, the games were snoozers. My Houston Rockets did what they always do and lost to the Golden State Warriors, despite the Warriors being depleted with injuries to their best players.
All was going great. Several times throughout the day, I called or FaceTimed my family and was able to enjoy their laughter and hear about what all they received for Christmas.
That is until about 8:30 p.m. when I was FaceTiming my mom and my phone started blowing up because I was receiving tweets from random people about a certain game story I had written a couple of days prior.
The tweets were coming from an angry parent from the team that lost in the game story. He was upset about pretty much everything in the story and even demanded a retraction.
I was caught off guard because, like I said, I was FaceTiming my mom and was trying to get through the holiday alone.
But this guy was relentless.
Another person chimed in and was upset that I used a quote from a coach that I was given after asking a question.
I was called “unprofessional.”
Now, I love feedback to my reporting and writing.
I thrive on it.
It’s what helps me become a better journalist in the long run.
If the criticism I receive turns out to be right, I don’t fear away from writing a correction for an article I wrote. I’ve done it before and I’m sure I’ll have to do it again.
Journalists make mistakes just like everyone else.
But this time, I didn’t think the criticism was warranted.
I took the biggest part of the game, reported on it. Asked postgame questions and recorded the answer to those questions.
You know, I did my job as a reporter.
I was forced to end the conversation with my mom and defend my reporting.
It’s not exactly how I envisioned spending my first Christmas night away from home, but here I was.
In my two and half years as a working journalist, I’ve written hundreds of articles on different sporting events, including playoff runs and state championships. I’ve written stories on new county judges, mayoral charter violations, county fairs, city crimes and so much more.
I’ve written about just about everything.
However, never in my career have I received more unwarranted criticism about a story than what I received on Christmas Day.
Merry Christmas! I guess.
Look, I’m not going to write a column over every criticism I receive. In fact, this is the first time I’ve ever done it.
I just think this was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate what a journalist’s job actually is.
It’s our job to report what actually took place. We’re not here to make assumptions or opinions of the event.
It’s our job to ask questions. If it’s interesting to us, odds are it’ll be interesting to our audience as well.
If the person doesn’t want to answer a specific question, that is OK. My feelings don’t get hurt because I have several more questions that I can ask and maybe if I circle back around, the person might finally answer the question they originally didn’t want to answer.
Lastly, it’s our job to record and report the answer to those questions. We are all well aware that not everyone is going to like the answers to those questions.
And frankly, that’s not our problem.
I take my job very seriously. When I’m called unprofessional based on a direct quote I used, I take it personally. If I misquoted, I understand and will gladly correct myself. But in this case, the quote was accurate and everything mentioned in the story was accurate.
I don’t hold any ill feelings toward the Christmas-Day tweeter. Parents are usually our hardest critics, especially in the sports department. And rightfully so. We’re reporting on their children, no matter how old they are. If I were a parent, I would only want good news reported on my child.
But it’s a journalist’s job to report on the good and the bad.
With all that being said, it’s about to be a new year – a new decade, for that matter.
It’s a time to be thankful for what we have and look within ourselves on how we can be better as individuals and a community.
I wish everyone a safe and blessed new year! The roaring ‘20s are back!
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. He can be reached at tjohnson@rocketminer.com or on Twitter, apparently, at @iamtylerjohnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.