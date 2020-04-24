A hike to remember

Sure, some days are harder than most during the coronavirus quarantine.
Usually it’s hard to keep myself preoccupied, especially when the only living thing I have to talk to is my dog Rocky, who is surprisingly a great conversationalist.
When we have exceptional weather like we’ve had most of the time in recent weeks, my dog and I have found ourselves outside soaking in the sunshine.
While there have been no sports going on, we’ve been taking this opportunity to get to know the area we’ve called home for the last six months. This week, we ventured to see the natural landmarks that people in Sweetwater County are so proud of.
While some are more difficult to find, each and every one of them is special and unique in their own way.
A few weeks back, I wrote about our adventure to the White Mountain Petroglyphs. It was a memorable trip and one that I will make several times while I live here in southwest Wyoming.
On that trip, we ventured over to Boar’s Tusk, which wasn’t too far away.
What an amazing rock formation. It’s earie and wonderful at the same time.
The three pillar-like formations that sprout from the top of it gives it a medieval type look, but the way it rises in the middle of nowhere makes it a wondrous marvel.
Another famous Sweetwater County rock formation the dog and I witnessed was Pilot Butte. However, we came upon that unexpectedly.
Like I said, the weather has been almost perfect. We’ve had temperatures in the near 60s and with the sun out and about, it feels a little bit warmer than that.
It’s the perfect weather for a good hike.
One of our favorite places to hike is White Mountain. We walk down Dewar Drive and just keep walking until we start to go up. It’s a great way to kill three or four hours.
Well, we had never quite made it to the top of the thing. We’ve tried time and time again, but we always get too worn out and end up turning around.
But not this time. This time, we had an extra pep in our step. We moved onward and never looked back.
Well, we looked back a couple times to see how high up we were.
We encountered herds of deer and others who were practicing social distancing.
The higher we went, the harder the hike it got. Boy, was it steep.
Rocky had no trouble. He was moving along quite easily, while I was stopping every 20 yards or so to take a breather.
Before we knew it, we were at the top.
I felt accomplished. I felt like sticking a flag in the ground and claiming the land mine. But I knew that many have made the climb before and many probably didn’t struggle as much as I did.
Give me a break. I’m from Texas.
Anyway, what a sight it was to see.
There was nothing. And I mean nothing. It was beautiful. I’m always amazed when I see a wide open space of nothing because that seems like a rare sight to see nowadays.
Over in the distance, was a plateau, which I later learned was Pilots Butte. Oh, how cool was that.
A part of me wanted to continue on and hike the distance, but the other part (the smarter part) advised me that we were almost out of water and it was going to be dark soon.
So instead, I took out my camera out of my backpack and captured the moment.
The dog and I sat there for about 30 minutes. While I pondered at the beauty of God’s creations, Rocky sniffed around for a spot to claim his territory.
Before we left, I took a few rocks from the top of the mountain. They sit on a shelf in my living room now. Every time I look at them, I think about that hike. I think about the accomplishment.
During this time, I think it’s important to feel that sense of accomplishment. It’s important to remember you have a purpose, even if you don’t know what that purpose is.
What started as a just a regular hike with my dog turned out to be an experience that I’ll remember for quite some time.
We’ll make that hike again soon, and hopefully it won’t take us an entire afternoon to do so. It’ll be fun and it’ll be adventurous. But there’s nothing quite like experiencing something the first time.
That day was one of the better days.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @iamtylerjohnson.
