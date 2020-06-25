SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amber Lou Malone, 40, of Green River was arrested June 24 for allegedly being drunk in public.
Kathleen Alyce Rutherford, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested June 24 for allegedly being drunk in public.
Cody Kenneth Fuger, 36, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested June 24 for alleged theft; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; shoplifting; unlawfull possession; wrongful taking/disposing of property.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayla Marie Sands. 35, of Cheyenne was arrested June 24 on warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clay Allen Cudney, 22, of Green River was arrested June 24 on failure to appear warrant for alleged domestic assault.
David Zachariah Williams, 39, of River Heights, Utah, was arrested June 24 on failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
