ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT
Hayden Schlotfeldt, 23, of Reliance was arrested Feb. 22 on for alleged failure to pay fine, warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and on a failure to appear warrant.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL
Todd K. Christensen, 38, of Duchesne, Utah, was arrested Feb. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; exceeding maximum speed limits, going 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; and incorrect driving on one-way roadway.
Alfred Louis Rizzi, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, less than $1,000.
Michael Robert Cloutier, 27, of Sacramento, California was arrested Feb. 28 on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Terra Necol Kendall, 38, of Carpenter was arrested Feb. 25 on an arrest and hold order for an alleged probation/parole violation.
Rosemary Anne Foster, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 25 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Rolando Gallarza, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
Jessica Arielle Danae Hautala, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 26 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
Edward Downs Tupper, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Michael Barry Williams, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug.
Maria Yesenia Jackson, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
Kayla Lynn Boss, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation and parole hold for alleged conspiracy to commit felony.
Megan Rose Sain, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Darlynn Sheree Seminole, 26, of Arapahoe was arrested Feb. 28 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and riot and verbal breach of peace, first offense.
Patrick M. Wright, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possessing an open container in the streets.
Saella Faye Luque, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; reckless driving; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense.
Breann Cherie Vanepps, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and verbal breach of peace, first offense.
Caden Kerr Haskins, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; having liquor on the breath as a person under the age of 21, second offense; and unlawful possession of alcohol as a minor.
Marvin Patrick Rowland, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and on a National Crime Information Center warrant.
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court regarding the child protection act; and on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Shawn Anthony Marx, 47, of Fruita, Colorado was arrested Feb. 25 on a parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Phillip Whitley, 28, of Springfield, Missouri was arrested Feb. 26 on long form warrants for alleged manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler Charles Goich, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 28 on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Thomas Geo Massey, 29, of Rock Springs was booked Feb. 28 on a jail sanction.
Reid Robert Rathbun, 37, of Green River was arrested Feb. 29 on an arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, third offense within 10 years.
Bing Austin Ahenakew, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 29 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; and strangulation of a household member.
Brandon David Hamstreet, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly using or being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance as a pedestrian.
Casey Lee Spaeny, 30, of Reliance was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Ashli Lavar Sweat, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested March 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Michael George Nomis, 50, of Green River was arrested March 2 on National Crime Information Center warrants for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and wrongful appropriation of public property.
Stephanie Lynn Nomis, 46, of Green River was arrested March 2 on a National Crime Information Center warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Robert Joe Johnson, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested March 2 on a remand to custody arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Debra Ann Gladue, 56, of Green River was arrested Feb. 26 on a warrant.
Lillian T. Tristan, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole hold for allegedly endangering children with methamphetamine.
Carey Neal Jayroe, 27, of Green River was arrested March 1 for alleged strangulation of a household member; domestic battery, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Jesse Shea Barouch, 33, of Green River was arrested March 2 for alleged public intoxication and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
