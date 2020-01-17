SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Kristopher Mark Kofoed, 57, of Green River was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Joseph Daniel Kunkle, 35, of Cody was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Jarrod Scott Morrison, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Maddyson Kathryn Wagstaff, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Martin Garcia Leon, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
Brandon Alan Schnurer, 25, of Manistique, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 9 for alleged simple battery and aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 58, of Green River was arrested Jan. 10 for alleged breach of peace.
Absalon Misael Ibara Solorio, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Claudia Baeza, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 12 for alleged interference with and attempt to cause bodily injury to a peace officer.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL
Jamie R. Freeman, 30, of Saratoga was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense.
Sacha Nichole Almeida Leber, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for alleged violation of commission.
Jessica Rose Morgan, 33, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Cal Randall Symonds, 34, of Longmont, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jamie Lynn Smith, 34, of Casper was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Troy Allen Kelly, 58, of Green River was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Kaleb Scott Bond, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kanisha Anne Taylor, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and failing to obey stop signs.
Marcus Xavier Padilla, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member.
Dirk Boyd Jacobsen, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
Joanna Ladean Ross, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court under the child protection act.
Tylynn Louise Trekell, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving without an interlock device, second offense.
Jessica Lynn Wright, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 by Probation and Parole for alleged delivery or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver.
Seth Michael Solano, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 by Probation and Parole for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Ricardo Gonzalez Sandoval, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly endangering children with methamphetamine; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Gary Lee Shane Borbawomack, 26, of Atwater, California was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failure to obey flashing red traffic signals; and failure to have properly illuminated tail lamps.
Lindsey Nichole Johannessen, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to signal 100 feet before a turn.
Jefri Rodrigo Perez Miranda, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant.
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Dylan Chase Decker, 28, of Worland was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant.
To see the most current arrests, visit rocketminer.com and click on “Arrests” under the “Records” tab. For a complete jail roster, click on “Jail Roster” under the “Records” tab.
