ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jimmy Thomas Mullins, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 8 for allegedly failing to do his duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
James Randall Yoes, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested May 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to have a driver's license; and failure in color of lighting devices.
Justin William Broseghini, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and simple battery.
Hector Miguel Moreno, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of a vehicle, first offense.
Stephen Thomas Eastman, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 on a NCIC warrant for allegedly abandoning or endangering children, first offense, two counts.
Victoria Wetzel, 38, of Reliance was arrested May 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Sean Matthew Spiker, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 10 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jacob Timothy Heaven, 26, of Mountain View was arrested May 8 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged breach of peace.
Kristian Glaze, 27, of Pinedale was arrested May 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a parole violation warrant.
