ROCK SPRINGS – The 2019-2020 National Junior College Athletic Association men’s basketball Region IX Player of the Year announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii on Monday, March 23.
Manel Ayol, the 6-foot, 7-inch sophomore forward for the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs, said he went with his gut and that his relationship with the Hawaii coaching staff and other players on the Rainbow Warriors roster helped make the decision.
“For me, I was just excited for the chance to play Division I basketball. I think I built a very good relationship with the coaches and my friend is also there, guiding me through the process and explaining to me how it is over there because there was a chance we weren’t able to take any visits. I just had to go with my gut and my instincts and Hawaii was the right choice for me,” Ayol said.
What attracted Ayol to Hawaii was the level of basketball that Hawaii plays in the Big West Conference and also out-of-conference play.
Due to the lack of visitation, Ayol relied on his friend and future teammate Junior Madut to provide him information on the campus, the community and the team.
“He and I have been friends for a really long time,” Ayol said, looking back on their friendship from when they played with each other in Australia. “I trusted his judgement and that was just really helpful with me deciding.”
Ayol’s basketball journey has taken him to numerous places, from Australia to Denver to Canada to Western Wyoming in Rock Springs to now the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. But basketball wasn’t always his first love.
“Basketball was like a second option for me. I was a soccer player. Then, I grew in height and my friends told me I needed to play basketball. I would have never thought basketball would take me to all these places,” Ayol said.
“Like when I came over from Australia to Denver, that’s how I met Sindou (Cissee). Then, going to Canada and then coming here to Western Wyoming. Basketball has taken me to a lot of different places. Also, I’ve improved so I can say it’s a part of God’s plan that my journey has been this long. I’m just enjoying the process and continuing to improve.”
Over the last two seasons at Western Wyoming, Ayol has seen his game improve under head coach Steven Soza. But the most important aspect of his game that has changed is his mentality and approach.
“Coach Soza pushed me to be stronger and be better as a person, in general,” he said. “He got me to be strong mentally. Last year, I would say, most of the season, we weren’t really there. But this year, he told us mental toughness. The whole year, he preached mental toughness. I’d say that’s where he helped me get better and stronger at the most.”
Ayol helped lead the Mustangs to its first NJCAA Region IX title since 2011 and their best record in school history at 30-4. Soza said Ayol has not only left a lasting impact on the basketball program, but also on him personally.
“Manel has been instrumental in helping me establish my coaching career, establishing the type of coach I want to become and definitely bringing national recognition back to Rock Springs and Western Wyoming Community College,” Soza said.
“He’s helped me become a better coach by being able to come and make suggestions to allow us to grow as a team. I think him having the confidence in me and the confidence in our communication opened the doors for a lot of other players to come in and speak about we need to do as whole in order for us to grow.
“I’m beyond grateful for what Manel has done for me, personally, because he’s made me look like a great coach, when in reality, they’re great players. They came together and made a team run.”
Soza is excited for Ayol’s future and believes he can continue to elevate his game to new levels at a four-year university.
“I’m excited for his future. I think he has a bright future. I think his best basketball is ahead of him,” Soza said. “I think when he gets to a four-year school and is able to work with a weight coach on a daily basis and have the proper nutrition, I think he’s going to put on weight and I think his basketball career is about to take off.”
But what’s Ayol’s best quality, according to Soza, is his personality. He said it’s like a sponge and that he just wants to absorb as much information as he possibly can.
“He’s a very rational thinker, who wants to excel, but he also wants to learn and grow as an individual and understand different perspectives and individual’s personalities, understand game schemes and different type of lifestyles,” Soza said.
“Manel is very fortunate to come to the States to play basketball. He took the opportunity and ran with it. He created an opportunity for himself to continue his education and continue playing basketball. I wouldn’t be surprised if Manel continued his career after his two years at Hawaii.
“I think he’s that gifted and that talented and he has that kind of personality where people absorb him and want to be around him.”
Ayol will bring plenty of memories from his playing days at Western Wyoming, but he said the friendships and relationships he built with his teammates are most important.
“One thing about this group, we were just so fun. We enjoyed being around each other and we’re all good friends. No one really had any bad deal with anyone. We got along with anyone,” Ayol said. “We could all go out to the movies together and that’s why our season went so well because of how close we were as a team. That’s what I really enjoyed most about this season was just how close we were as a team and the friendship we had. It was a special year.”
This season, Ayol led the Mustangs in scoring this season, averaging 16.3 points per game. He shot 51.6% from the field and almost 40% from 3-point range. He started 30 of the 32 games he played, averaging 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per game.
He also received offers from Eastern Michigan University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Troy University, University of Incarnate Word, University of Albany, Southern University and Lamar University.
Ayol said he plans on bringing versatility to the Rainbow Warriors next season.
“I can do a lot of different things. I think can help get them where they need to go in the Big West Conference and the goal is hopefully get to the NCAA Tournament.”
