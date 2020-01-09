ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team took down the Gillette College Pronghorns at home in Rushmore Gymnasium on Wednesday, 89-76, to open up Region IX-North division action.
The Mustangs came out with intensity and energy, scoring the game’s first 11 points.
About a minute into the game, freshman forward Trevor Trost got the steal and found fellow freshman forward Dayne Prim running the fast break for an easy two-handed slam.
Seconds later, Trost had an easy fast break layup. Then sophomore forward Manel Ayol located sophomore guard Trey Marble in the corner, who knocked down his first of six 3-pointers made in the game.
Gillette College coach Shawn Neary quickly called a timeout, but the Mustangs couldn’t be slowed down right away. They jumped out to a 31-9 lead with about 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
“I thought we came out and competed at a high level,” said Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza. “Trey Marble shot the hell out of it. I think he hit the first four 3’s he shot and kind of gave us an opportunity to get out and run. They had excitement.”
The Pronghorns wouldn’t back down, though. Slowly but surely, they crept their way back into the game and made it an 11-point game by halftime.
“I think we got kind of complacent and that’s what we talked about in practice – you got to stay focused for the entire game,” Soza said.
About five minutes into the second half, the Pronghorns had cut the Mustangs' lead to six, but the leadership and experience of Western Wyoming’s sophomores helped weather the storm.
Marble hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the game.
With about eight minutes to go, he faded back to hit a 3 as the shot clock expired. Then about a minute later, he pump-faked two Gillette defenders to open himself up for a corner 3 to give the Mustangs a 73-59 advantage.
“The experience of Trey Marble and Manel Ayol taking control of the game. I thought Jalen Blaize did a great job coming in and competing and running this team the right way. He hit a couple big shots in the second half to extend the lead out,” Soza said.
“That’s what we talked about in the locker room, maintaining our composure and fighting through things. Some days we’re going to have good days and some days we’re going to have bad days, but thank God we have teammates who can carry us when we’re struggling.
“That’s the biggest thing when working with 18- 19-year-olds is understanding that the sun will rise tomorrow and you just got to keep going.”
Going into the game, the Mustangs ranked No. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings – the highest ranking in school history. With the win, the team improves to 15-2 on the season, which is also the best start to a season in school history.
But Soza and the Mustangs have their eyes set on bigger aspirations: a Region IX title and competing in the NJCAA national tournament.
“What’s really cool about it is when you tell them about what they’ve achieved, they don’t care. They want more. They understand that there’s an endgame and the endgame is to make it to the national tournament and win the Region IX title,” Soza said.
“I got to give it up to my assistants, Kameron Pearce and Chase Haughian, because they come in and work with these kids everyday. They shoot with them, shoot with them, shoot with them and it’s paying off.
“When you can shoot the ball, it opens up a lot of things for you offensively and allows guys like Dayne (Prim) and Tray Pierce to get a little more isolated in the block, even Manel and Trevor (Trost) at times.
“I think this is a great step forward and hopefully we can keep taking steps to the right direction.”
The Mustangs hope to keep it going when they host the Sheridan College Generals on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. in Rushmore Gymnasium, located at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.