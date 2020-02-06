ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team got back into the win column in dominating fashion at home on Wednesday.
The Mustangs stampeded the Central Wyoming College Rustlers by 30 points, 107-77.
After last week’s loss to the Sheridan College Generals, which was the team’s first loss in nearly two months, Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza was proud how his team came out energetically on defense.
“In that first half, they found a way to get things done defensively and that’s what we’ve been harping on them because I think we got a little lackadaisical on the defensive side over the past couple weeks,” he said. “We got complacent. I got give them credit because the last two days, they came to practice with a different type of energy than what I’ve seen all year.
“I thought after we got back Sunday from Sheridan, you could sense a different vibe on them. You could tell that they met and communicated with each other that their not going to make excuses.
“We’re trying to prepare these kids to handle their future endeavors, whether it’s playing basketball or future job or having a family – no excuses. Just find a way to get things done.”
Soza said the team spent nearly 40 hours travelling on a bus last week, so it was nice being back home and playing in front of a home crowd.
The Mustangs and the Rustlers exchanged the lead for the first five minutes of the game until the Mustangs started to pull away for good.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim hit a layup with 15:02 to go in the first half to give Western Wyoming a 12-11 advantage, which sparked a 12-3 run for the Mustangs.
With 9:57 left, freshman forward Trevor Trost knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to push Mustangs’ lead up to double figures, 27-16.
The lead was extended to 20-points with about 2:33 left to go in the first half. Prim got the steal around midcourt and found sophomore guard Sindou Cissee streaking to the basket. Cissee was fouled on the play, but he was able to go two-for-two from the charity stripe.
The Mustangs received 44 points from their bench led by Cissee, sophomore guard Jalen Blaize and freshman center Tray Marble.
“Sindou’s been a staple. Sindou could start for anybody in this region. I appreciate him more than anybody could imagine because he doesn’t complain. He comes in at 8 o’clock every morning, working on his game and working on getting the chairs out there. It shows,” Soza said.
“In order for us to make a deep run, we’re going to need guys like Jalen Blaize to step up coming off the bench. God almighty, he had a great game.
“And I tell you someone else who people aren’t aware of him yet. That’s Tray Pierce. We had a long talk this morning on the walk to class about building confidence, being consistent and working hard every single day. He’s such a good kid and he’s finally starting to feel comfortable. He can be specimen and a big time difference maker coming down the stretch.”
Blaize finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, Cissee ended with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Pierce had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Mustangs went into halftime with a 56-34 lead, but the game was all but over for the Rustlers, who struggled to find an offensive groove the entire evening.
With about 12:30 left to go, Pierce brought the home crowd to its feet with a one-handed alley-oop slam off the feed from sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart to give the Mustangs a 26-point lead, 74-48.
From start to finish, the entire Mustang roster was locked in. After every point, the bench would stand up and cheer for their teammates.
“I’m blessed. I got a great group of 11 guys who love each other. They’re always together. You never see them separate,” Soza said.
“They’re just a bunch of good kids who enjoy each other. They’re just a bunch of good kids who take care of their academics. They’re just a bunch of good kids who stay out of trouble. I can’t lie. My past two years here, I’ve been blessed with a phenomenal group of kids the entire time.”
In total, the Mustangs had seven players finish in double figures. Prim led all scorers with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Trost and Ayol each added 13 points, with Ayol also grabbing 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Trey Marble finished with 11 points, knocking down three 3-pointers along the way.
With the win, Western Wyoming improves to 22-3 on the season and 8-1 in Region IX-North. The Mustangs host the Casper College T-Birds on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
The two teams met on Jan. 19 in Casper with Western Wyoming prevailing, 112-105.
Soza said the Mustangs need to do a better job of slowing them down in order to win.
“Stop them. Guard them. That’s something we neglected to do up there. It was a track meet,” he said. “I think it’s a huge game. It gives us an opportunity to take another step forward. I want to give these kids so much credit because I think they’ve now tied Western Wyoming’s record for most wins in a season with that victory right there.”
