ROCK SPRINGS – With the final possession of the game, the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team completed the comeback over the Casper College Thunderbirds with a buzzer beater shot to win the game on Saturday, 94-93.
With 11.2 seconds remaining in the game, Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza called a timeout with the Mustangs down by two points, 93-91.
Sophomore forward Manel Ayol inbounded the ball to sophomore guard Trey Marble near half court.
Marble passed it to freshman forward Trevor Trost, who was coming off a double screen in an attempt to get open for the open 3-point shot with about five seconds remaining. But the shot wasn’t there.
The play Soza called out of timeout had broken down.
Trost skip passed it to Ayol on the opposite side of the court. After taking a dribble, Ayol realized the shot wasn’t there.
He swung it over to the corner to sophomore guard Sindou Cissee with about a second remaining.
Cissee took a quick look at the clock. He faded back with a defender in his face and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer just as the buzzer sounded.
The Mustangs bench stormed the court and the crowd in Rushmore Gymnasium went wild.
“I was just trying to execute the play, but when it broke down, I just knew I had to get the ball and shoot the shot,” Cissee said after hitting the buzzer beater.
Soza called the final play and final shot “unbelievable.”
“We designed a play and I wanted to swing it back to Trevor to give Trevor the open look on that sideline because we also had Dayne (Prim) underneath the basket for a quick layup if they covered it up,” Soza said.
“Casper did a great job at covering up and Trevor tried to shot fake and his side step got covered up. He found Manel Ayol who penetrated and found Sindou on that back side.”
With 5:48 remaining in the game, the Mustangs were trailing by double digits, 83-73.
But the team that has come back from bigger deficits many times before this season never lost confidence.
“I kept telling them every timeout we had that we were going to win this game because that’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Soza said.
“We’re going to find a way to dig down a little deeper to pull this out. We’ve been in worse situations all year and these guys just know how to win.”
The Mustangs did just that, cutting the deficit to a single point with 2:40 left to go.
Ayol stole the ball around midcourt, but missed the layup. Marble was able to pull down the offensive rebound and put it back up to make it an 87-86 game in favor of the Thunderbirds.
Following a timeout, Casper pushed the lead back up to four points with a 3-point attempt. However, the Mustangs quickly responded when Ayol knocked down his own 3-pointer off the feed from Marble.
With 59 seconds left, Casper got a layup to go. Western Wyoming freshman forward Dayne Prim was then fouled with about 37 seconds remaining. The Mustangs were in the bonus and Prim was able to knock down both foul shots to bring the team within one point, down 92-91.
With 15 seconds remaining, Cissee purposely fouled Casper sophomore center Philip Pepple Jr. to put him on the foul line.
Pepple went one-for-two at the line, giving the Mustangs an opportunity to win the game with a 3-pointer.
“We were down three at halftime. I think were two-of-13 from behind the arc at halftime,” Soza said. “My guys, I mean they’re good shooters. I just told them they got to find the flow of the offense. If the shots not falling from catch and shooting, then they got to dribble drive.
“Trey Marble did a really good job at catching and driving, trying to create for others by putting it on the deck and finding extra passes for easy baskets. Sure as hell, in the last five minutes, the basket finally opened up for us. Shots started falling.”
Ayol finished the game with 31 points and seven rebounds. Prim had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Cissee ended with 15 points and seven rebounds, along with the game-winning shot.
“Sindou Cissee works. Sindou is my Swiss Army knife. I want him out there. Half the time, when I have a group that’s flowing, I still want him out there. I wish I could play six guys. Sindou is a catalyst of what we’re doing,” Soza said of Cissee.
“Manel scores points. Dayne scores points. Trey Marble scores points. But Sindou Cissee, you look at the stat line and he had seven rebounds and I know he had more than one assist. Sindou is our glue guy. When he gets going, he gets everyone else going.”
With the win, the Mustangs improve to 23-3 on the season and sit atop Region IX-North with a 9-1 record.
Western Wyoming travels to Cheyenne on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to take on Laramie County Community College at 7:30 p.m.
