ROCK SPRINGS –Trey Marble, a sophomore guard for Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team, was the first player head coach Steven Soza signed to the program about two years ago.
Since then, Marble has left a lasting legacy on the Mustangs’ program. He helped lead Western Wyoming to a National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX championship with the best record in school history at 30-4.
Last week, Marble announced his commitment to continue his career at the next level with the University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars.
Marble said that the Prairie Stars coaching staff is what really intrigued him to the university, adding that there were a couple of other options he had on the table.
“I think we built a good relationship. A couple of their players reached out to me and gave me a rundown of how the coaches were. I couldn’t go on any visits because of the virus so that kind of helped me make that decision,” he said.
Over the last two years at Western Wyoming, Marble has seen his game elevate to a new level.
In his freshman year, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Those numbers jumped his sophomore year. He averaged 10.6 points per game on 40% shooting percentage. He led the Mustangs in assists with 4.2 per game and averaged 2.8 rebounds.
However, Marble believes that it was his leadership that was the biggest difference in helping the Mustangs reach new heights during the 2019-2020 season, adding that Soza challenged him to be a leader.
“When I first got there, I didn’t feel like I was very vocal. I was super laid back. I feel like my leaderships and basketball skills got better, but my leadership skills were the biggest thing,” he said. “After last season ended, (Soza) gave me a challenge to be a leader. He challenged me my freshman year, but I wasn’t really up for it.”
Marble plans on bringing that leadership to the Prairie Stars, who finished last season with a 14-14 record and 7-13 record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“I just plan on going in there and having the same mindset I had this year, which is being a leader,” he said.
“They’re basically in the same position that we were in my freshman year. They got some good returners and all they need is a couple of more pieces. I think I can be a key piece to help them make that jump.”
Marble said that the jump the Mustangs made from his freshman year to his sophomore year is credited to experience and the team chemistry they built.
“We knew that we were going to be good this year because by the end of last year, coach started to play us all together and we really developed that chemistry,” he said, referring to himself, Sindou Cissee, Jalen Blaize and Manel Ayol.
“(The team chemistry) was huge. It’s super rare to be on a team where everyone gets along. Usually, it’s divided. But this year, we felt like brothers. That definitely helped us on the court. We had an unselfish attitude and it makes you want to play harder for your teammates.”
