ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team squeaked out a close home victory over the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers on Saturday, 64-62.
With about a minute left to go, sophomore guard Jalen Blaize drove into the paint and got a contested layup to go in to give the Mustangs a 63-62 advantage.
With less than 20 seconds to go, the Lancers called a timeout and the Mustangs needed just one more stop defensively.
They came out of the timeout with a full-court press and freshman forward Dayne Prim gambled on a pass and it paid off. He got the steal, passed it up to sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart, who was fouled and able to hit one-of-two from the free throw line to secure the victory.
“I’m glad he got it because the backside guys of that defense aren’t supposed to gamble like that because it leaves the basket open,” said Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza on Prim’s steal.
Soza said the close-margin victory was a reality check for the Mustangs, who improved their record to 20-2 and 6-0 in Region IX-North play, winning most of the games by double digits this season.
“I thought it was a great game for our guys. They needed a dose of reality and a wake up call because I think we’ve been winning by an average of double digits since about Thanksgiving,” he said. “I thought we were kind of sluggish at shoot around today and it kind of proves it when I look at the stat sheet.”
The Mustangs shot about 38 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range.
“That’s not being checked in,” Soza said. “You got to give a lot of credit to Eastern Wyoming and coach Tim Moser. He does one heck of a job by making his kids play tough.
“They compete and they compete at an extremely high level. They’re physical. They dictated the tone offensively and defensively for 40 minutes.”
The Mustangs relied on their bench play for most of the second half, getting valuable minutes from Blaize and sophomore guard Sindou Cisse.
Blaize finished the game with 12 points on 50 percent shooting, hitting two of his three 3-point attempts.
Cisse filled up the stat sheet. He ended the game with nine points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal for the Mustangs.
“We’re blessed because when got guys like Jalen Blaize and Sindou, who can come off the bench and take a lot of pressure off guys, it’s a nice luxury to have,” Soza said. “I think those two kids would be starters at any other program in this region.
“When you got a bench that come off and have 27 of your 64 points, that’s a heck of a deal to have.”
Freshman forward Trevor Trost led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 points on five-of-seven shooting. He scored 12 of the team’s first 17 points.
Duhart finished with 11 points on 50 percent shooting.
The Mustangs return to the hardwood on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when they travel to Gillette to face the Gillette College Pronghorns at 7:30 p.m.
