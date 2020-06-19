Everyone needs to find their “escape.”
It’s something to do to distract you from the everyday struggles life throws at you. In 2020, life has thrown a lot at us, so finding an “escape” is more essential than ever.
For me, my “escape” is getting outside and being active. It takes my mind off of things.
Lately, I’ve been going on long runs. The gym I go to recently opened back up about a month ago and it’s about two miles away from my apartment.
When I go, I run. And I run like the wind.
You may have seen me sprinting down the sidewalk on Dewar Drive like I’m running away from something, and in many ways, I am.
I’m running away from reality. I’m running away from the daily grind. I’m running away from everything that I hate about this year and the world we live in.
I’m trying to run away from myself.
Once I get to the gym, I do my workouts. I basically just go through the motions nowadays.
When you’re at the gym and listening to your music, it’s easy to look at your phone or accept phone calls and text messages from the very people you were trying to run away from.
Once the workout is over and I’m ready to go home, I run.
It’s hard to talk on the phone or text while you’re at a full sprint or jog.
That’s my “escape.”
Over the last three months, our country and our world have witnessed so much.
In mid-March, the world basically shut down because of a pandemic.
Nothing was open.
No sports. No concerts. No way to socialize with friends – not like I had any here anyway.
I think everything hit me harder than others around here because it’s just me. I have no one. I have coworkers and people that I’m acquaintances with, but are they what I call friends? Not really.
My friends and family are all in Texas. They all said they would visit me this summer, and whether that’s true or not, the pandemic made it difficult for anyone to travel.
Then in the last three weeks, we’ve experienced and witnessed global protests in wake of the George Floyd murder by police in Minneapolis.
Cities and businesses have literally burned to the ground because of the riots.
Some of the greatest authors couldn’t even write a more tragic and compelling story like the one we’ve been living in the last three months.
I have no one to turn to. I have no one to discuss things with. I thought I did, but that’s a story for another time.
So, I escape.
When I go for a run, the only thing that matters is whatever is in front of me.
I don’t look back. I don’t reflect. I just run.
I run like there’s no freaking tomorrow because the way this year has gone, there might not be a tomorrow.
It may seem odd for a guy to be at a full blown sprint underneath the I-80 overpass on Dewar Drive.
I’m not training for anything. I’m not even trying to lose weight.
I’m running to get away from whatever this year has become. It’s a nightmare.
For me personally, it seems like I’m always taking one step forward and two steps back. But when I’m running, I’m only moving forward. It’s comforting to know that.
Whether it’s shooting hoops in the driveway, riding your bike, reading a book or going for a hike, I encourage you to find your escape.
Find a reason and a way to get away.
I’ve always been told to look life right in the eye and take it head on, but why?
What’s the point in that?
Sure, we all have to deal with our problems eventually. We all have to figure out what we’re going to do next. But why must we do it right away?
I think it’s important to put life on pause, even if it is just for a minute.
I think it’s important to think about your next move.
This past week, I’ve done a lot of thinking. I’ve had to. I’ve been trapped in my own mind and there’s nothing else to do than to think and ponder about how things could be different – about how I could’ve done things differently.
I’ll be honest, I’m not in a good place right now. Each day is a struggle to get up and continue.
But when I run, that’s all I’m focused on. All I think about is the next step. I crank the music up to full volume and I just go.
For about an hour each day, I’m free.
I’m free from myself. I’m free from distractions.
I just keep on keeping on.
I just keep running.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson and contact him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.