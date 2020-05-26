Secluded and isolated from society. It was the perfect combination to make for a great weekend getaway.
My dog Rocky and I packed up a few essential items, like a tent, matches, food, water and a sleeping bag, then took advantage of the three-day weekend by going into the wild at the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in Utah.
What a trip it was. We camped on the Red Canyon Rim Trail. During the day, we hiked up and down the trail – which is about 20 miles long. At night, we sat next to a campfire and gazed at the bright stars above us.
For most of the weekend, my phone was turned off. I was “off the grid” so to speak. It was refreshing to get away from the distractions everyday life throws at you.
Although I would like to say I was completely away from people, it was Memorial Day weekend and plenty of other people had the same idea as me.
We met hikers and bikers. We even went on a hike with a few.
At nearby campsite, there was a group from California. They had a slackline and let me attempt to walk across it. I failed miserably, but it was fun.
They also had a van, which was equipped with a kitchen and a bed. This was clearly not their first rodeo. They told me they spend their summers driving around the country, living in the van and checking out the sights that nature has to offer.
They live my dream.
I had a tent my mom gave me before I moved up here. It’s a pop-up tent and it’s a bit roomy for just me and my dog, so we’ll probably have to invest in a smaller one before we go off on our next adventure.
The beauty of the pop-up tent is that it was simple to put up. It probably took me less than 10 minutes. However, taking it down was a struggle. For the life of me, I have no idea how they got that thing into the bag it came in. So, I just rolled it up and secured it with a belt. It served its purpose.
This was the first time my dog had been camping. It was the first time he slept in the wilderness. He did surprisingly well considering there were noises throughout the night being made by the critters that call the wild home.
I brought a journal, a Bible and the book “Into The Wild” with me. I have a great admiration for Chris McCandless, the guy who deserted his lifestyle to move into the wild and live off the land.
Camping was one of my favorite activities as a kid. But the hot and humid temperatures of Texas kept us limited to only camping in the fall and winter seasons.
I loved my trip this weekend. We hiked a lot and I climbed several cliffs. My feet and arms are sore, and I have plenty of bruises and scrapes. It’s good to get out there and get your hands dirty.
Thankfully, I didn’t fall off any of the cliffs because there were some pretty long drops and my dog probably would’ve jumped after me, which would’ve been even more tragic. Hindsight is always 20/20 and I probably shouldn’t have been climbing rocks in sandals and without the proper ropes or head gear. Oh well. I survived so all is good.
We saw plenty of deer on the trail. My dog might have scared a few away. I sort of, kind of, really wanted to encounter a bear. I don’t know why, but I think it would’ve been a good story to tell. Do I want to wrestle a bear? No. And I definitely don’t want to lose. But it would’ve been cool to see one and take a picture of it.
On our last day, I was moving slowly to pack up our things. I wasn’t moving slowly because I was sore from all the pain my body had suffered on the trip, but I didn’t want to leave.
If I could, I’d still be there instead of writing this column.
But I’m not Chris McCandless. I had to get back to society and rest up for work. I slept a good 10 to 11 hours the night we got back and Rocky slept even longer. When I left for work this morning, he was still snoozing on the couch. The boy was worn out.
I’m worn out and I’m sore from head to toe, but I couldn’t be happier.
I’ve already started planning our next camping trip. We are either going to Mount Timpanogos in Utah or to Jackson Lake near Grand Teton.
I’m open to suggestions though. If there’s a favorite place you have where you like to get away and camp, let me know! I plan on doing a lot of camping this summer.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
