ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County health care agencies were notified again Saturday, April 4, by a private lab that Sweetwater County has its fifth case of COVID-19. The county’s fourth case was announced earlier in the day.
The lab has confirmed a woman in her 40s, living in Green River, has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Contact tracing by Sweetwater County Public Health is under way on this case, as well as the fourth person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Saturday, according to a press release. The fourth person was a man in his 30s who lives in Rock Springs. He remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40s from Green River, has recovered. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10. The second person, a male in his 20s from Green River, remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. Only five of his contacts meet state testing criteria. The third person, a child, is in the same home as the second person, and remains in good condition in self-isolation.
It is extremely important to practice social distancing. Treat those you are not housed with as though they are potential COVID-19 carriers.
-- Stay more than 6 feet away from those you are not housed with.
-- Work from home. Make use of Skype, Facetime, email, and text to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.
-- Only send one person to the grocery store.
-- If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
-- Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov. and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.