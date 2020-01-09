ROCK SPRINGS – It was a night-and-day difference for the Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team in the first and second halves in a 68-39 home loss to Gillete College on Wednesday.
After trailing 35-7 at halftime, the Mustangs turned things around to make it a competitive second half, only losing by one point in the final 20 minutes of action.
“It’s unacceptable for a college team to score seven points in a half. It’s not acceptable,” Western Wyoming head coach Mike Swenson said after the game.
The Mustangs struggled to find the bottom of the basket until about a minute left in the first quarter when sophomore guard Kirstin Gourlay drove to the paint and converted a layup to make it a 15-2 ballgame.
“Going into halftime, we just talked about taking advantage of the things that they’re giving us because, offensively, they were giving us a lot of things, but we were trying to play so fast and outside of ourselves,” Swenson said.
“We came out with 16 turnovers in the first half. Of those 16, four of them were literal steals where they guarded us and beat us.
“The other ones were us by dribbling into two people, or not recognizing when the defense is collapsing and not kicking it out, or throwing a pass to someone and them not catching it because they’re so concerned about doing something outside of themselves.”
The Mustangs calmed down and made it a competitive second half.
Freshman guard Brittney Henrie got them started by knocking down a 3-pointer, and then a few minutes later freshman guard Tori Ross hit another one.
But despite their efforts, the struggles in the first half were too much to overcome.
Henrie led the team in scoring with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the process. Ross finished with eight points.
“In the second half, we played within ourselves and it’s a one-point ball game. It’s neck and neck,” Swenson said.
“(Gillette) wasn’t shooting it great. That’s why we went to a zone. They have a great player, and we did a good job with guarding her and keeping everyone under wraps.
“We just need to have that consistency throughout the game.”
Swenson said the slow start begins with the pregame warm-ups.
“To start the game, if your warm-up is lackadaisical and you’re not going hard the full 20 minutes to prepare yourself for the game, if you’re not beading up, how do you really expect to come out and play?
"I had three girls that were beaded up and that was Henry, who shot the ball well, Tori, who shot the ball well and got to the basket, and Kirstin. It’s got to be everybody. That energy has to start at the beginning of the game to the end,” he said.
With the loss the Mustangs fell to 3-12 on the season. They get their opportunity to bounce back at home on Saturday, Jan. 11, when they host Sheridan College at 2 p.m. in Rushmore Gymnasium, located at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.