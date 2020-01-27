ROCK SPRINGS – Another slow start hurt the Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team in their home loss to the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers on Saturday, 68-46.
“It was a two-point difference in the fourth quarter, three-point difference in the third quarter, one-point difference in the second quarter and it was a 16-point difference in the first quarter,” said Western Wyoming head coach Mike Swenson.
“‘You’re in the stinking game!’ That’s the ball game. Once again, it’s that single-digit quarter.”
The Mustangs went into the second quarter down, 22-6. However, it was the first five minutes of the game that really hurt them.
Eastern Wyoming began the game on a 17-1 run.
The Mustangs got their first field goal attempt to go in with five minutes left in the first quarter when freshman guard Brittney Henrie connected on a long-range 2-pointer off an assist from sophomore guard Kirstin Gourlay.
“My shooters weren’t hitting and since they weren’t hitting, they were getting frustrated with themselves. When they get frustrated with themselves on one end, it kills us defensively 20 seconds later,” Swenson said.
The Mustangs were at their best in the second quarter, scoring 18 of their 46 points in the period.
Swenson said the biggest difference was simply him telling the players to get over themselves.
“I told them, ‘Get over yourself. So what that you’re not scoring. Do something different. Attack the basket. Shoot it, follow it and be an offensive rebounder. You know how it felt. Follow it. Do something different because what you’re doing right now is not working for you. Take it one possession at a time,’” he said.
Throughout the final 30 minutes, the Mustangs only loss by six points.
“We did a lot better after the first quarter,” Swenson said. “I think we had like seven turnovers in the first quarter and then 10 the rest of the game.”
Freshman forward Kyra Meredith came off the bench to lead the Mustangs in scoring and rebound. She finished with 12 points on 50 percent shooting and six rebounds.
With the loss, Western Wyoming falls to 3-17 on the season and 0-6 in the Region IX-North conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
On Wednesday, the team travels to Gillette to take on the Gillette College Pronghorns at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.