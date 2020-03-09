STERLING, Colo. – When the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team traveled to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, on Tuesday, March 3, to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX tournament, assistant coach Kameron Pearce was returning to place he’s quite familiar with.
Pearce played for the Northeastern Plainsman for two seasons under Northeastern head coach Eddie Trenkle. The assistant coach at the time was current Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza. He played for them in the 2010-2011 season and the 2012-2013 season.
He said his return to Sterling was pretty surreal, thinking about all the people he met and games he played while he was there.
“I’ve seen a lot people I met as a player here. It’s just kind of crazy seeing the school again, being in the gym and being on the other sideline,” Pearce said.
At the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, Pearce and Northeastern assistant coach Bronson Moton spoke on the phone.
“He’s one of my best friends in the world because we played together. He called me after the first game of the season and said, ‘I don’t know who is going to win Region IX, but I know we’re going to play in the championship against each other.’
“He called it then and here we are. It kind of adds another element to it.”
Before the championship game on Saturday, which the Mustangs ended up winning by double-digits, 82-66, to win second Region IX title in Western Wyoming basketball history, Pearce said cutting down the nets would be something the players would never forget.
“I love Coach Trenkle. I love Bronson. And I love Coach Soza. I know it’s going to mean a lot to him. But it’s about the guys. It’s about the players. I never won a region title as a player, but I had some success at the D-II level and got to cut the nets down at St. Mary’s. Those are the days I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Pearce said.
“I just want that for these guys. Especially the sophomores, coming in as freshman when it was my first year as a coach and Coach Soza’s first year as a head coach. I think that would be pretty special to finish what we started because we’ve talked about this for two years now, building a winning culture. It’s just 40 minutes away from us now.”
Pearce said the difference in this historic season for the Mustangs, which totaled more wins than any other team in school history, than the team from last year that went 13-16 and got bounced in the first round is the team going all in what the coaches were preaching.
“Sometimes guys can either buy in or not buy in. And that’s something these guys have done a really good job at,” Pearce said.
“Coach Soza definitely knows how to win and win this region. He’s been here for 12 years. Those guys just trust in him. Allowing me to work with them has been great. Those guys mean the world to me and I couldn’t ask for a better group to start my coaching career.
This interview with Kameron Pearce was conducted before Western Wyoming Community College men's basketball team's NJCAA Region IX championship game against Northeastern Junior College.
