PREP FOOTBALL
Big Horn 47, Wright 18
Big Piney 27, Greybull 14
Buffalo 41, Burns 0
Burlington 54, St. Stephens 6
Casper Natrona 44, Laramie 13
Cheyenne Central 45, Campbell County 22
Cheyenne East 55, Cheyenne South 7
Cody 47, Rawlins 20
Cokeville 28, Lyman 12
Douglas 13, Powell 7
Farson-Eden 78, Dubois 12
Green River 14, Torrington 7
Jackson Hole 48, Worland 7
Kaycee 85, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Lander 14, Evanston 0
Lusk 74, Wind River 6
Midwest 38, Normative Services 32
Mountain View 47, Lovell 0
Pinedale 32, Kemmerer 14
Rock Springs 22, Casper Kelly Walsh 3
Rocky Mountain 29, Newcastle 13
Saratoga 65, Lingle-Fort Laramie 54
Southeast 21, Pine Bluffs 9
Star Valley 49, Riverton 7
Thermopolis 68, Moorcroft 0
Thunder Basin 37, Sheridan 30
Upton-Sundance 38, Tongue River 0
Wheatland 35, Glenrock 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.