ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Kevin Cervantes signed his national letter of intent on Monday to continue his soccer career with the Mustangs at Western Wyoming Community College.
Cervantes, who only started playing competitive soccer as a freshman in high school, is looking forward to showcasing his talents with the Mustangs next fall.
“I’m just looking forward to the season coming up,” he said. “Obviously, I’m still in high school so I still have a ways to go, but I’m just really excited to come up here and play.”
His mother Maria Brenda Diaz, father Lorenzo Cervantes, younger brother Justin Cervantes and older brother Brian Cervantes looked upon as he signed his letter.
“My brother got me interested in the sport. He never played for the high school or anything, but we would just go play for fun with friends and they all talked me into playing,” Cervantes said.
He plays attacking midfielder and believes he can make an immediate impact to the Mustang squad next season.
“I feel like I can bring field vision and passing to the team,” he said.
Throughout the years playing at Rock Springs High School and with the Rock Springs Avengers, Cervantes realized that hard work and dedication to the game pays off.
“I’ve learned that commitment and hard work always pays off. You just got to stick to your sport by not just playing one season but playing club soccer too. Everything helps out,” he said.
Cervantes joins a plethora of Sweetwater County kids who are committed to play or are already playing at Western Wyoming and he think it’s great already having that chemistry with his future teammates.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I think we can all bring something special to this team and make it a better team and program overall.”
There were no other schools Cervantes thought about attending. It was Western Wyoming the whole way.
“The people and coaches attracted me here,” he said. “ And it’s home. I always thought about coming here rather than leaving.”
