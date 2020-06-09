GRANGER — The Genesis Alkali Granger plant started shutting down in mid-April in response to the supply and demand for soda ash falling off once COVID-19 struck. It absorbed the employees over to the main Genesis plant north of Interstate 80 by Little America, according to David Caplan, director of communications at Genesis Alkali.
He said impact has been minimal as they were able to absorb the employees over to the main workforce.
The company is hopeful to reopen the Granger location, Caplan said. It looks as if it will re-evaluate things such as the market for soda ash in four to six months time and decide what steps the company will take going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.