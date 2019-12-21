GREEN RIVER – It was a tale of two halves, according to Green River boys basketball head coach Laurie Ivie.
The Wolves fell to the Worland Warriors at home on Friday in their third game of the Flaming Gorge Classic, 62-44.
“I thought our first two quarters were good. Our defensive pressure was good, but we did not take care of the ball or rebound the way we needed to,” Ivie said.
Throughout the first half, the Wolves and Warriors exchanged baskets, making it an exciting game with a lot of energy.
Green River captured its first lead of the game about a minute into the second quarter.
Senior guard Isaac Ruiz nutmegged his defender in the paint, finding senior forward Logan Reichl for an easy layup to give the Wolves a 21-19 advantage.
However, a lack of defensive rebounding hurt the Wolves in the long run, giving the Warriors plenty of second-chance opportunities throughout the game.
“Is rebounding something we struggle with? Yes. We’re usually outsized by all of our opponents, but we do have higher expectations than that to crash the boards,” Ivie said.
It was a one-point game at halftime with Worland leading, 30-29.
Throughout most of the third quarter, Green River kept it close.
The Wolves took a three-point lead with 2:43 to go in the period when senior center Drew Gibson grabbed an offensive rebound and it put it back up to give his team a 37-34 lead.
The Warriors began to pull away from that point, knocking down three straight 3-pointers to give them a 43-37 advantage.
“They are awesome shooters. That wasn’t just a good night for Worland. They’re just really good shooters,” Ivie said.
Green River opened up the fourth quarter with four quick points to cut the deficit to three.
From that point on, the Wolves went scoreless over the next four minutes, resulting in a 16-point lead for Worland.
After the game, Ivie said she had mixed feelings about how the game went and that defensive rebounding and taking care of the basketball are things the Wolves still need to improve on.
“I’m OK with the first half. We can live with that. Second half, not OK,” she said.
“We work on us and what we need to do to win. Defensive rebounding is our focus because we know that’s going to win tight games for us down the stretch.”
The Wolves play Bear Lake, Idaho, in their final game of the Flaming Gorge Classic at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday in the main gym at Green River High School, located at 1615 Hitching Post Drive in Green River.
