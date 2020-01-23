GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys basketball team dropped another close game at home on Thursday to the Evanston Red Devils, 62-52.
Green River head coach Laurie Ivie had one word to describe the loss: disappointing.
“I felt like we had a game plan and prepared all week for it, and we didn’t do hardly anything that we prepared to do,” she said.
The teams exchanged the lead in the first quarter.
The Wolves had their biggest lead yearly in the first quarter when sophomore forward Dylan Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist from junior guard Jachob Fuss to make it a 6-2 advantage.
Evanston took its first lead with 3:34 left in the first quarter, 8-7, and eventually took a 19-15 lead into the second quarter.
The Wolves managed to regain the lead early in the second period.
With 7:08 left to go in the first half, senior forward Drew Gibson got a layup to fall to give Green River the lead, 20-19.
However, over the next four minutes, the Wolves allowed the Red Devils to go on a 12-2 run to take a 31-22 lead with 3:52 left to go.
Ivie said her team failed to do anything they worked on in practice throughout the week leading up to Thursday’s game.
“We talked about isolating Dylan Taylor on the post and slipping screens on the hard hedge,” she said. “We didn’t work the ball on offense because Evanston’s defense tends to break down after a couple of passes. We didn’t do any of those things.”
The Wolves fought back in the second half, though.
With about 1:40 left in the third quarter, Green River cut Evanston’s lead down to a single point thanks to layup from Gibson.
After three quarters, the Wolves trailed by five points, 45-40.
The Red Devils began to pull away late in the fourth quarter. In the final two minutes of the game, the Wolves managed to only convert two field goal attempts.
Ivie said the Wolves need to do a better job preparing for the game mentally.
“We’ve got to come mentally prepared to do what we’re going to do. I mean, we’ll talk about the opening tip. Our opening play was a certain set. We went out there and did nothing even close,” she said.
“Just mentally preparing for the games. I think they want to win. I think that it’s not from lack of effort physically, but mentally, we got to get it together.”
Taylor finished with 16 points to lead the team in scoring. Junior guard Kolby Ivie added 12 points and Gibson ended the night with 11 points.
With the loss, the Wolves fall to 2-11 on the season.
On Saturday, they hope to bounce back when they travel to Jackson to face the Jackson Hole Broncs at 4 p.m.
