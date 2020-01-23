GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Thunder Basin last week to defeat the Evanston Red Devils at home, 49-33, on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Wolves had been dealing with sicknesses throughout the week, according to head coach Rick Carroll, but that didn’t slow them down. They came out aggressive in the first quarter, holding the Red Devils to just one point in the game’s first six minutes.
“I thought we came out pretty good to start the game. We’ve been sick all week. (Madelyn Heiser) has been super sick and she’s just been getting sicker the last couple of days. We just tried to rotate a lot. Play a lot of players and then when something went pretty good, we let them go with it,” Carroll said.
“I think statistically we’re not going to look as good as we wanted to, but I thought we played pretty well.”
With 3:46 left to go in the opening period, senior forward Ashelynn Birch gave the Wolves their first double-digit lead. She grabbed an offensive rebound and it put it back up for two points after being fouled on the play. She converted her free throw to give her team an 11-1 advantage.
Birch finished with 17 points on 60 percent shooting to lead her team in scoring.
“Even though they were doubling quite a bit, we do a pretty good job of getting her the ball when she should get it. I thought she got a couple good offensive rebounds and that gave her some shots too,” Carroll said.
“I felt like she played pretty good for us. She gets in a position to catch the ball and our girls are pretty good about getting her the ball.”
Green River took an 18-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Red Devils cut the lead to single digits about two minutes into the second quarter.
“I think defensively, we went down and tried to double a couple of times and that’s when their 3-point shooters got a couple of shots,” Carroll said. “I think we struggled defensively just making sure we were matched up with who we needed to be matched up with.”
The Wolves powered through the Red Devils’ mini scoring run and took a 12-point lead into halftime, 29-17.
Green River began the third quarter with a run of its own. They went on a 14-4 run over the first four minutes of the second half to take firm control of the game.
Heiser added 14 points on 50% shooting for the Wolves to help lead them to victory.
Carroll said it was nice to get back into the win column after losing to Thunder Basin by 10 points on Friday, Jan. 17, adding that the Wolves need to play the entire game.
“That Thunder Basin game is just we got to learn how to play a full 32 minutes because we really played well a bulk of those minutes in that game,” he said.
“It’s just pressure, pressure, pressure and we got to get to that point where we can play a full 32 minutes. I don’t think we’re there yet.”
With the win, Green River improves to 9-4 on the season.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Wolves travel to Jackson to take on the Jackson Hole Broncs at 2:30 p.m.
