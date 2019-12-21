GREEN RIVER – The Green River girls basketball team dominated for three quarters en route to a blowout victory over the Lyman Eagles on Friday at home in the Flaming Gorge Classic, 66-36.
It was tightly contested early on with the Wolves leading by just four points after the first quarter, but Green River head coach Rick Carroll said it was just a matter of not hitting shots the team normally make.
“Early on, we just were just missing easy shots. I mean, it’s frustrating, but I think we just started making the shots that we needed to make that we weren’t making earlier,” he said.
“Sometimes that happens. I think Lyman was really being super deliberate. They were trying to make it super slow and they kind of slowed us down a little bit. So, they did a good job with that early.”
The Wolves started off the game with a full-court press, trying to put the Eagles on edge offensively.
“For a long time, we didn’t get anything on it. But they weren’t hurting us so we stayed in it and we finally got them to turn the ball over to get us two or three layups,” Carroll said.
“It was worth it and we worked them pretty hard and made them a little bit nervous. I felt like it made Lyman shoot the ball too quickly and they weren’t finishing so we stuck with it for a long time, even though we weren’t getting a lot of steals.”
The Wolves broke away in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Megan Counts was a spark off the bench, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the period.
About midway through the second quarter, Counts scored six straight points for the Wolves.
She had a long range 2-pointer with her toe on the line, then a 3-pointer and then converted a free throw after getting fouled by Lyman senior guard Nicole Pedan to give the Wolves a 20-11 lead with 4:46 to go in the first half.
“Megan did a good job,” Carroll said. “They kind of were buying into the fact that they were going to stop (Ashelynn) Birch inside, and they were on Madelynn (Heiser) and Kayde Strauss so they left her wide open with a couple of threes.
“If she has her feet set, that’s just not a good idea. That kind of got her going a little bit.”
The Wolves went on a 14-0 run in the final six minutes of the first half to give them a 17-point advantage going into halftime, 28-11.
Throughout the game, Green River created tempo offensively led by Heiser and Strauss.
“Oh, I liked the way they played. I thought we got the ball out quick all night,” Carroll said. “I was really pleased with how after we got the rebound, we took off with it. That’s really the way we want to play all the time.”
Heiser finished the game with 13 points, Strauss had nine and Birch pitched in eight.
The Wolves play the Mountain View Buffaloes in their final game of the Flaming Gorge Classic at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the main gym at Green River High School, located at 1615 Hitching Post Drive in Green River.
