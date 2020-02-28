GREEN RIVER – In the annual Make-A-Wish game, the Green River High School girls basketball team led pretty much from start to finish in their 66-56 home victory over their cross-county rivals Rock Springs High School Tigers on Thursday.
In the second edition of the Sweetwater showdown this season, the Wolves made it a concerned effort to make it difficult for the Tigers to get into an offensive groove.
Rock Springs sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins got the game started with a midrange jumper about 30 seconds into the game.
But the Tigers’ lead didn’t last long, allowing the Wolves to go on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes.
About a minute into the game, Green River junior forward Kelsi Angelovich knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wolves the advantage.
Seconds later, Angelovich hit a floater to extend the lead for the Wolves.
With 5:45 left, Green River senior forward Ashelynn Birch hit the midrange jumper. Then seconds later, senior guard Madelyn Heiser stole the ball near midcourt and was able to get the running floater to go, forcing Rock Springs to call a timeout.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wolves had built a double-digit lead, 22-10. The lead grew to nearly 20 points by about midway through the second period.
But the Tigers would respond and slowly chip away at the lead. They began feeding the post to senior forward Makalie Mignerey and played an inside-outside game.
With 5:26 left in the third, Mignerey made a series of post moves to score and cut the deficit to 16 points.
“I thought the first half, in particular, our defense was pretty good. Give Rock Springs a lot of credit because they found a way to get somebody else involved in the offense and they got Mignerey with some good points with her taking it to the basket pretty hard,” said Green River head coach Rick Carroll.
“If we meet them again, which is very possible in regionals, we got to figure out how to slow her down a little bit.”
By halfway through the fourth quarter, Green River had built a 20 point lead, but a few mistakes allowed Rock Springs to claw their way back in the game in the final minutes.
“I felt like we played really good basketball for three and a half quarters against a good team. I mean, Rock Springs is playing really well. I’m pleased with our effort,” Carroll said.
“I think we made a couple mistakes down the stretch right there. I could’ve called a couple timeouts and helped us out, so that’s my bad. I have to do a little better from the bench too.”
Heiser finished with 16 points to lead the Wolves in scoring, Birch finished with 15 and Angelovich chipped in another 12.
For the Tigers, Jenkins led all scorers with 22 points and Mignerey ended with 18.
Rock Springs now has an overall record of 13-7 and sits in the second spot of the 4A Northwest Quadrant with a record of 4-1 behind the Kelly Walsh Trojans, who the Tigers travel to play on Saturday for their final game of the season at 2 p.m.
With the win, Green River improves to 17-4 overall this season and remains atop of the 4A Southwest Quadrant standings with a 5-0 record. The Wolves travel to Afton on Friday to play Star Valley at 3:30 p.m.
