EVANSTON – The Green River Legion Knights A baseball team had a weekend to forget on the diamond at a tournament in Evanston.
The Knights lost all four of their matchups, recording just five runs over the three-day tournament.
Lonepeak 7, Green River Knights 0
In their first game on Friday, June 12, the Knights struggled to find a groove offensively, losing to Lonepeak in six and a half innings.
In total, the team recorded four hits in 25 at bats. Marcus Molina made contact twice at the plate, going two-for-four and striking out once.
Ramsay Taliaferro and Michael Richardson were the other Knights to record hit, both going one-for-three at the plate.
Korbin Serrano got the start on the mound for Green River. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs, five hits and walked four. He had two strikeouts.
Lonepeak Knights 17, Green River Knights 1
In their second game of the tournament on Saturday, June 13, the Knights lost to another Lonepeak squad. This time the Knights couldn’t cool off Lonepeak’s bats, allowing 17 runs in just five innings played.
Lonepeak recorded eight hits during the contest, while Green River recorded just two.
Molina went one-for-two at the plate, scoring the Knights only run.
Tayden Cave also went one-for-two at the plate.
Jax Peterson got the start on the mound for the Knights. He threw 66 pitches in one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on five hits.
Layton, UT 11, Green River Knights 0
In their third game of the tournament on Saturday, the Knights couldn’t make contact at the plate and watched the game slip away early.
Layton posted two runs in the first inning, three in the third, five in the fourth and added another in the fifth.
Taliaferro pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits.
Rock Springs 11, Green River Knights 4
In the final game of the tournament on Sunday, June 14, the Knights finally had some success at the plate. But the bats of the Rock Springs Sand Puppies were too much to handle.
The Sand Puppies started off hot, bringing in six runs in the first two innings.
Tayler Jensen had multiple hits for the Knights, going two-for-three at the plate and scoring a run.
Molina had two RBI. He was walked twice, scored a run and recorded a hit.
Jace Griffiths had a RBI, one hit and was walked once in his three plate appearances.
Taydin Cave went one-for-two and scored two runs for the Knights.
Griffiths got the start for the Knights and pitched five and one-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked three.
