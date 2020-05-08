GREEN RIVER – Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will not pursue an appeal of the 2019-2020 state wrestling results, stated in an announcement made on Wednesday, May 8.
Back in late February, the Green River wrestling team had its class 4A state wrestling title stripped from them on their way back home from competing in the championships in Casper.
A scoring error made by the Wyoming High School Activities Association judges awarded the Wolves the championship. However, they announced that Kelly Walsh High School was the rightful champions hours later.
Since then, the high school and the school district have been conducting extensive research into the scoring process to see if there was any weight to make an appeal.
The research included assistance from several professional organizations and individuals, such as state high school activities associations from South Dakota, Ohio, Montana, California, Oregon, Utah, Idaho and Texas; the National Federation of High Schools; the National Wrestling Coaches Association; Michigan and Ohio high school wrestling coaches associations; several school district staff members; and a number of high school and college wrestling coaches from Wyoming, Wisconsin, Montana, Utah, Michigan, Virginia and Missouri.
Head officials from Green River and the school district expect that the WHSAA Executive Board will address the issue and how it was handled in a serious matter, which was stated in the press release.
