GREEN RIVER – On Tuesday, Green River High School announced its 2020 Hall of Fame Class, which will be honored at several events in mid-September.
The inductees include Dr. Marlene Tromp, Glen McLean, the 1976 Green River football team, Don Van Matre and Brent Foster.
Tromp is the current president of Boise State University. She also served as the campus provost of the University of California at Santa Cruz and was the dean and provost of Arizona State University College Interdisciplinary Arts and Science department.
McLean has served as the vocational educational teacher at Green River for over 20 years. His students have earned a total of 17 championships at the Wyoming State Industrial Arts Fair. He also served time as a basketball coach and driver’s education teacher.
In 1976, the Green River football team brought home the state championship and many of its players still live in the community and served as coaches on the 2004 state championship football team. To this day, many of the players remain involved in being leaders youth sports.
Van Matre served as a U.S. Army lieutenant commander for over 20 years in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He commanded Albrook Army Airfield in Panama. In the 1980s, he was mayor of Green River and was appointed as head of the Southwest Wyoming Veteran Services Offices by the Sweetwater County commissioners.
Foster was a naval aviator and educator at the office of naval research and the Naval War College. He pioneered the creation and development of the new maritime patrol tactical air crew protocols and procedure. He was also selected as one of the first naval tactical coordinators.
The Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during the Hall-of-Fame football game against Buffalo High School on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in Wolves Stadium.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the high school will host a Hall of Fame Banquet at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a social at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River at 7:30 p.m.
