GREEN RIVER – Another Green River High School senior is going on to play at the next level.
On Wednesday, Ashelynn Birch signed her national letter of intent surrounded by her family and coaches to continue her basketball career for the Utah State University Eastern Golden Eagles.
Birch said playing college basketball has always been a dream of hers.
“I am super excited,” she said. “Ever since I started playing high school basketball, I wanted to play college basketball because I realized, ‘Hey, I can actually do this.’
“I love basketball so I really wanted to move forward in that. I worked pretty hard the last year or two to search out colleges and find what’s right for me. I’m really grateful for all the coaches that have given me time, talked to me and let me visit their schools.
“After visiting Eastern, I just knew that was the place for me. I’m just super excited to continue my career there.”
Birch looked at several schools, including Western Wyoming Community College, before making her final decision.
Next season, she hopes to make an immediate impact for the Golden Eagles, which have compiled a 19-3 record so far in the 2019-2020 season.
“I’ll be able to go into a really good program and they can help me get better,” she said. “They have a post that’s graduating so I can help go into that spot a little bit, but they have some other really good girls that they’ve signed already. I’m just excited to see what it’s going to be like when I get there.”
During her four-year varsity career at Green River, Birch has seen improvements in her game thanks to the help of head coach Rick Carroll, his coaching staff and her teammates throughout the years.
“I think every single year I’ve been here, I’ve had really good seniors that have led my team. My coaches have been really good about getting me confident, especially being out on the varsity court as a freshman. They’ve just really helped me be able to build that skill to where I am today. My teammates are such great teammates. I love playing with them. The support from them is just great,” she said.
Some of her current teammates have been with her through her entire basketball career, dating back to middle school.
“I’ve always played with them. I’ll miss playing with them a lot,” Birch said.
Her favorite memory from playing at Green River came her junior year during the annual Make-A-Wish game against Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs. Fellow senior guard hit a buzzer-beater to win the game.
Over her junior and senior seasons, Birch is averaging a double-double on the hardwood with 11.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
She doesn’t know what the future holds beyond USU Eastern, but she thinks one day she’ll be able to move to the next level and play Division I or Division II basketball somewhere.
“I think I’ll just get the feel of how college basketball is, but I feel really confident that I’ll probably will want to go on. We’ll see what happens there,” she said.
Right now, her plan is to earn an associate degree in science or exercise science because she wants to study radiology at a four-year college.
