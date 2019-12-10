GREEN RIVER – The Green River boys' basketball team had a lot of seniors who graduated from last year’s team that helped advanced the Wolves to the state tournament for the first time in a long time.
The Wolves finished 15-11, and head coach Laurie Ivie, who is entering her fifth season, said the experience of going to state should help motivate her young squad this season.
“I think the atmosphere and just being there and working hard and having the payoff of a goal that we had set at the beginning of the season. We’re just hoping that transfers over,” she said.
“I mean, a lot of the kids who are here now also experienced that because they were a part of the team. I think being there makes it even better and gives them something to continue to strive for.”
The Wolves will have five players from last year’s varsity roster returning this season, and Ivie hopes all of them take the next steps to become better players and leaders.
“We were very senior heavy, so the kids that we have this year, I don’t have any returning starters, so we’re going to be young and it’s going to be important for all of our kids to step up to the next level. It’s going to be a jump,” she said.
Ivie looks for high-character players when she assembles her roster.
“We want kids who are going to be good teammates and be a part of our program. We look for kids who are fundamentally sound and are coachable. But our nonnegotiable are communication, giving and receiving feedback the right way,” she said.
“Some of the things we work toward all season long that are definitely a big part of what we do in here, but also trickle down when they walk out the door.”
Ivie wants to quickly get up and down the court this season.
“We want to hustle back in transition on D and on O. We want to play fast-paced,” she said.
Some of the challenges she sees forthcoming comes with age and experience.
“There’s definitely a difference in 4A basketball with ages. There’s a big difference between a senior and a sophomore. A lot of times the older kids are bigger, stronger and faster, so it’ll be interesting to see how we compare to other teams in terms of athleticism,” Ivie said.
“While we will be younger, we have pretty skilled players, so I feel like we will absolutely be able to compete this year.”
This season, Ivie is keeping her eyes on two teams that will be competitive and be near the top of the 4A west conference: Kelly Walsh, the reigning state champions, and Star Valley.
“Those will definitely be two teams to look out for,” she said. “I think Star Valley will be returning everybody. I don’t think they had any seniors last year and they were really good.”
The Wolves are scheduled to open their season on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Casper Invitational in Casper.
GREEN RIVER BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 12 .......... Casper Invitational ………. Away ……… to be announced
Friday, Dec. 13 ………. Casper Invitational ……… Away ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 14 ………. Casper Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, Dec. 19 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Friday, Dec. 20 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21 ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Thursday, Jan. 9 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, Jan. 10 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 11 ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, Jan. 17 ………. Thunder Basin ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23 ………. Evanston Schools ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25 ………. Jackson Hole High School ………. Away ………. 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 ………. Star Valley High School ………. Home ………. 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6 ……….. Rock Springs High School ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 .......... Kelly Walsh ………. Away ………. 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14 ………. Riverton High School ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 ………. Cody High School ………. Home ………. 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20 ………. Evanston Schools ………. Away ........... 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 ………. Jackson Hole High School ……….. Home ………. 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27 ………. Rock Springs High School ……….. Home ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 ………. Star Valley High School ………. Away ………. 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 6 ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 7 ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, March 12 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 13 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 14 .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.