GREEN RIVER – Green River High School announced its new softball head coach on Wednesday.
Blair Aimone, a former decorated collegiate softball player, will lead the Wolves in the inaugural softball season in spring of 2021.
Aimone played collegiate ball at Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College after an impressive four years at Sterling High School in Sterling, Colorado.
She earned several accolades during her high school career, including being named to all-conference first team, a team captain, defensive player of the year and most valuable player three years straight from 2002-2004.
In 2006 while playing for Western Nebraska, Aimone was named the Region IX freshman player of the year, Region IX first team all-conference and selected to the Region IX academic all-region squad.
She continued her stellar play at Chadron State College.
From 2007-2010, Aimone was named the team captain of the Eagles.
In 2007, she was an honorable mention to the Nebraska NCAA Division II all-star team. In that same year, she was also named Chadron State’s outstanding defensive player of the year.
In 2008, she was an honorable mention to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player of the year award. She was selected to the conference’s second team all-academic squad.
In 20010, Aimone was an honorable mention Nebraska NCAA Division II player of the year award.
From 2007-2009, she was a member of the student-athlete advisory committee.
“We are extremely excited to start Green River High School softball with Blair Aimone at the helm,” stated Tony Beardsley, athletic director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, in a press release.
“Blair brings a high energy level and a great softball background to our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.