Green River High School Head Boys' Soccer Coach, Chris Bieber, will step down from his position after 13 years as a coach within the program. Beiber was an assistant coach for six seasons prior to taking over as the head coach the past seven seasons.
This was a difficult decision for Bieber and based mainly on a change with his work schedule that would limit his ability to put in the required time it takes to continue as the head coach. Beiber will stay on as a volunteer assistant coach with the program and help with the transition of the program.
Current Sweetwater County School District No. 2 physical education teacher, Kahler Dawson, has been named the new Green River High School head boys' soccer coach. The district will put out a press release in the near future with more information about Dawson.
Coach Bieber was named 4A Western Conference Coach of the Year in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Green River boys' soccer team qualified and played in the Wyoming 4A State Tournament in 12 of the 13 seasons while Coach Bieber was coaching in the program. Bieber led GRHS teams to the 4A Western Conference regular season title as well as the 4A Western Regional Championship. Bieber coached several All-Conference and All-State players, including 2018 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year winner Patrick Marchal. Bieber coached the Green River soccer team to a third-place finish at the 2018 Wyoming 4A State Tournament.
"Coach Bieber has been an outstanding coach and leader for our Green River High School Boys Soccer program. His leadership will be missed. I want to thank Chris for all of his contributions to our program, said Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Athletic/Activities Director, in a statement.
