ROCK SPRINGS – The Green River High School boys’ basketball team needed a late surge to fend off the Riverton Wolverines at home on Monday.
The teams battled for three quarters until the Wolves pulled away late to take the double-digit victory, 78-64.
“I think we definitely got out to a slow start, but they got it together early in the second quarter and played stronger the rest of the game,” said Green River head coach Laurie Ivie.
Riverton led for most of the opening period until junior guard Kolby Ivie found sophomore guard Jax Peterson at the top of the key, who knocked down the 3-pointer in the final seconds to tie the game at 16 heading into the second quarter.
About 30 seconds into the second period, the Wolves grabbed their first lead of the game when Kolby Ivie nailed a corner 3-pointer.
The teams exchanged the lead through first four minutes of the second quarter until about the 3:30 marker. Peterson took back the lead for the Wolves with a midrange jump shot, 29-27.
The Wolves led the rest of the way, but Riverton wouldn’t go away quietly.
Riverton cut the deficit to three points in the final seconds of the third period.
On the final possession, Green River junior guard Jachob Fuss stole the ball near midcourt and quickly launched up a prayer with about three seconds left. But the shot went in just before the buzzer sounded, leaving the crowd stunned.
“Our student section was trying to mess with Riverton. They were like, ‘Three ... two ... one.’ And he just fell right into it. He shot it a little after half court. I was like, ‘What!?’ Then it went in,” coach Ivie said, who was shocked after the play.
The Wolves took a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter and began to pull away.
Their defense led to easy buckets and their work inside the paint began leaving shooters on the outside wide open.
Laurie Ivie said the inside-out game of the Wolves’ offense has been a point of emphasis in recent weeks.
“I think people underestimate us because we’re not tall, but we have a lot of confidence in our post players. Good things happen when our posts touch the ball, whether if they score or kick it outside,” she said.
About two minutes into the fourth period, the Wolves built a double-digit lead and never looked back.
With the win, Green River improved to 7-13 on the season. The Wolves have won four of their last five contests. The only loss came on the road against Evanston in a one-point game that went triple overtime.
Coach Ivie said the key to her team’s success has simply been consistency.
“I feel like we’re hitting our peak at the right time. I feel like we’re a lot more consistent and we know what to expect. For the first couple games of the season, it was a little unpredictable and inconsistent. I just think the consistency has been nice,” she said.
The Wolves return to the hardwood on Thursday, Feb. 27, when they host the Rock Springs Tigers in the second Sweetwater Showdown of the season.
In their first matchup on Feb. 6 in Rock Springs, Green River escaped with a 55-52 victory.
“We have to stay focused. I mean, the atmosphere is going to be crazy. The moment is big,” coach Ivie said. “It’s just going to be important for our guys to stay focused and be locked in on us and what we need to do.”
