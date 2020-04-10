ROCK SPRINGS – Another member of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX men’s basketball championship team is heading off to play at the Division I level.
Western Wyoming Community College sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart announced his commitment to the University of Maine Black Bears in Orono, Maine, on Monday, April 6.
“Everybody’s dream and wish is to try and play basketball at the D-I level,” Duhart said.
“That was kind of a small part of my decision, but also the scholarship. They’re No. 5 (in the country) in academics. Basketball is going to end for everybody eventually so might as well get a good education. I developed a good relationship with the coaching staff. I just think it is a good fit and a good challenge for me.”
Duhart transferred to Western Wyoming from California State University, San Bernardino last year. Although he was only a player for the Mustangs for one season, but he helped lead the team to a historical season that will have a lasting impact on the future of the program.
He averaged 9.7 points on 47% shooting, 2.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals per game. He played in all 34 games and started 32 of them.
The Mustangs finished the season with a 30-4 record, the program’s best record in school history, and claimed the Region IX title for the first time in nearly a decade.
During his one year at Western Wyoming, Duhart believes head coach Steven Soza, the coaching staff and his teammates helped elevate his game to another level.
“The coaching staff did a great job at giving us workouts to do on and off the court. They had individual meetings for film and lifting for us to get stronger and faster,” he said.
“As far as on the court, coach Soza constantly had us in the gym, whether it was just getting a couple shots up or us just practicing hard for an hour and half.
“My teammates and I were always hanging out with each other. We just developed that good relationship, which makes us have good chemistry on the court. I think that was really big for us this year.”
He said it’s that off-the-court chemistry the players had that helped the Mustangs finish the season with a Region IX championship.
“At the beginning of the season, we all had a goal in mind, which was obviously to win the region. But we knew we had to take it one game at a time. We just came out every day in practice and challenged each other,” he said.
“Outside of basketball, we all helped each other out with schoolwork, which plays a big part in getting to know your teammates and making sure we all stay eligible for the season. Other than that, I just feel like we all just wanted it more.”
Duhart believes that he’ll be able to help the Black Bears in a variety of ways, but thinks his most valuable asset is his defensive tenacity.
“I feel like what I can bring to the table is defense. Basketball isn’t all about scoring and one of the main things I love to do is play defense. I think I’m one of the best defenders,” he said.
“I’m a selfless player. I don’t have to score the ball, but I’m able to score if my team needs me to. I’m just looking to win with whoever I play with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.