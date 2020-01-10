ROCK SPRINGS – High school basketball teams opened up action in the Taco John’s Invitational in Cheyenne and Laramie on Thursday.
The girls teams from Green River and Rock Springs each pulled out victories, while the boys teams lost close games to open up the tournament.
ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 54, CHEYENNE SOUTH 47
The Rock Springs girls basketball team took care of business against the Cheyenne South Bison in their first game back from the holiday break.
Sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins led the Tigers in scoring with 27 points, recording 15 of her points in the second half.
Senior forward Makalie Mignerey chipped in 11 points to help lead Rock Springs to victory.
GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 67, LARAMIE 36
The Green River girls basketball team continued their strong start to the season with a 31-point victory over the Laramie Plainsmen.
Junior guard Kayde Strauss led the way for the Wolves with 18 points, hitting 7 for 8 from the field and all four of her 3-point attempts. She also had four steals to go along with two rebounds and two assists.
Senior guard Madalyn Heiser had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. She knocked down four of her five 3-point attempts and also had five steals.
LARAMIE 52, GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 49
The Green River boys basketball team lost a close one to the Laramie Plainsmen despite winning the second and third quarters.
Sophomore forward Dylan Taylor led the Wolves in scoring with 20 points. He scored all seven of Green River’s first quarter points.
CHEYENNE SOUTH 54, ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS) 41
The Rock Springs boys basketball team had a hard time finding the bottom of the basket in their loss to the Cheyenne South Bison on Thursday.
The Tigers shot 25 percent from the field on 61 shot attempts, only scoring three points in the first quarter.
Junior guard Alan Martinez led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points.
