ROCK SPRINGS – For some high school teams in Sweetwater County, the regular season came to a close this weekend.
Green River High School and Rock Springs High School played away games in Afton and Casper.
The basketball teams from Farson-Eden School began 1A postseason play on Thursday.
BOYS CLASS 1A REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
The Farson-Eden School boys basketball team finished third in the 1A West Region over the weekend.
On Thursday, the Pronghorns played the Meeteetse Longhorns on Thursday, defeating them by 20 points, 48-28.
On Friday, the Pronghorns lost to the Encampment Tigers, 63-52, forcing them to play in the consolation bracket.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns played two games. In their first game, they defeated the Cokeville Panthers, 56-46. In the consolation championship, they defeated the St. Stephens Eagles, 67-53, giving them the No. 3 seed of the West Conference going into the state tournament.
On Thursday, March 5, the Pronghorns will face the East No. 2 seed Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers in the state quarterfinals.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
The Farson-Eden School girls basketball team finished fourth in the 1A West Region over the weekend.
On Thursday, the Pronghorns narrowly defeated the Meeteetse Longhorns, 43-39.
On Friday, the Pronghorns struggled offensively in their loss to the Little Snake River Rattlers, 56-26.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns played two games. In their first game, they defeated the Burlington Huskies, 56-40. But the Pronghorns couldn’t pull ahead in the 1A West Region championship, losing to the Saratoga Panthers, 39-33.
On Thursday, March 5, the Pronghorns will face the East No. 1 seed Kaycee Buckaroos in the state quarterfinals.
GREEN RIVER (GIRLS) 60, STAR VALLEY 44
The Green River girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season on Friday with a win over the Star Valley Braves to cap a 10-game win streak.
The Wolves finish the season with a 18-4 record and an undefeated 6-0 record in 4A Southwest play.
They will face the Cody Fillies in their first game of the regional quarterfinals in Evanston on Thursday, March 5.
STAR VALLEY 92, GREEN RIVER (BOYS) 54
The Green River boys basketball team ended the regular season on the road with a loss to the Star Valley Braves on Friday.
The Wolves finish the season with a 7-15 overall record and 2-4 in the 4A Southwest.
They will face cross-county rival Rock Springs Tigers in the regional quarterfinals in Evanston on Thursday, March 5.
KELLY WALSH 54, ROCK SPRINGS (BOYS) 45
The Rock Springs boys basketball team finished the regular season on the road with a loss against the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday.
The Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-13 record and 4-2 in the 4A Northwest.
KELLY WALSH 50, ROCK SPRINGS (GIRLS) 28
The Rock Springs girls basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a loss to the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday.
The Tigers finished the regular season with a 13-8 record and 4-2 in 4A Northwest play.
They will face the hosting Evanston Red Devils in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday, March 5.
