ROCK SPRINGS – Playoff basketball action continued over the weekend with teams competing and advancing to the state championships.
Farson-Eden returned to the 1A state championship to defend its title. Green River girls and boys teams, along with Rock Springs girls, booked their tickets to Casper for the 4A state title.
CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Farson-Eden boys basketball team defeated the Encampent Tigers in the state semifinals on Friday, 42-39, at Natrona County High School.
The Pronghorns faced the Saratoga Panthers in the state championship and stayed competitive but lost, 52-42.
CLASS 4A REGION PLAYOFFS (GIRLS)
The Green River and the Rock Springs girls basketball teams squared off in the region semifinals on Friday in Evanston. The Rock Springs Tigers defeated the Green River Wolves, 60-51, to earn an automatic bid to the state championships in Casper.
In the region championship, the Tigers lost a defensive battle to the Kelly Walsh Trojans, 31-25.
The Wolves played the Star Valley Braves in the third-place game, defeating them in a blowout, 52-36.
The Tigers will face the Thunder Basin Bolts in the state quarterfinals in Casper on Thursday, March 12, at 4:30 p.m.
The Wolves will take on the Cheyenne Central Indians in the state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, in Casper.
CLASS 4A REGION PLAYOFFS (BOYS)
The Green River boys basketball team took third place at the West Region tournament in Evanston, earning it a bid to compete at state in Casper.
The Wolves defeated Riverton, 55-53, in the consolation quarterfinals and then defeated Cody, 74-61, in the consolation semifinals. They defeated the hosting Evanston Red Devils in the third-place game, 48-27.
Green River will face the Thunder Basin Bolts in the state quarterfinals in Casper on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m.
The Rock Springs boys basketball team made a run to the regional semifinals. The Tigers barely lost to the Star Valley Braves, 42-40, ending their playoff aspirations for a state playoff run.
